It’s happened.

For the past month or two, I’ve been preparing for the most exciting step in my budding career. Now, I finished my week of training and my first day of work. I’ve shaken hands with nearly everyone at the office, have had conversations with multiple editors, and have already learned a great deal from our intern manager, Ben Reeves. I’ve toured the office and even sat down at the table where they record the GI show. I’ve met familiar faces, voices, and names. I’ve already published my first news articles.

I don’t normally swear here, but... holy shit.

This summer, a tiny part of my dream is coming true. There have been so many emotions inside me for the past month: excitement, anticipation, nervousness, happiness, even doubt.

But now that I’m here, I’m just determined.

I’m determined to do my best, work my hardest, make connections, and maybe make some friends as well. I’m determined to have fun, but to work hard while doing so.

I know I can do this. That’s why I’m here in Minneapolis. This is what I’ve been working towards since I wrote my first article here about video games as art when I was 16. Having the audience and support TAY gives is what gave me the confidence to continue writing. For that, I am so, so thankful. I wouldn’t be here without you.

Now, we’ve got some writing to do.