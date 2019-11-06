Some kind words from Skeletor.

When I started to write Open forums one thing I wanted was to have a bit of continuity in them. To keep some elements constantly returning every week to give an impression of familiarity every time Tuesdays comes. So I started using images from this blog, that post motivational pictures of Skeletor, as a way of introducing every open forum. Because I found them funny and optimistic. Which felt like a good way to start a Tuesday.



So I kept using skeletor but eventually I was running out of materials to take from the Skeletor blog (It stopped update around the time I found it.) So I was like “hey maybe I can make my own motivational Skeletor images?”. So now and then I went to the photoshop and drew, copied and pasted to my own little things. Since things here on Tay has been a bit of a bummer I thought now would be a good short return from our skeletor man. Here are a collection of some of my favorites images I did for the Open forum.

5/16/17 I think I was aiming really high at first. I would personally draw an entire comic every week. That did not go further than this one.

8/22/17 I just thought the images of Trump looking directly into the Solar eclipse was funny.



8/29/17 Man, Skeletor really seems to have his shit together. For some reason I like drawing colorful autumn looking trees so it was only a matter of time they would show up.

9/05/17 I feel like it happens a lot that someone get concern if I reply “I’m okay” to the question “How are you?”. It still bothers me. Okay is a great word. It’s adequate, alright, as fine as it needs to be. Saying that things are good all the time makes good loose its meaning.



9/26/17 Ace attorney I something I consider pretty much the best gaming series ever. All the games are wonderful for me. Capcom please gimme more.

It’s funny that it took me this long to do something gaming related.

10/31/17 Hah.

11/28/17 I remember having to draw the background in a few minutes before posting this one. Looks pretty bad I gotta say. But I think I got my point across. Although now when I read it, it would have been funnier if he was hugging he-man.

12/05/17 Look at Skeletor, how certain he is about all this. I wish I could be in those situations.

2/20/18 This is probably my favorite one. Despite those terrible hands. I remember doing this right after a wonderful trip in Tokyo so I was in a really good mood. Thinking about it I should have used more images of Jesus.



2/27/18 Someone posted that image of the piano at my old work. I thought it was the worst thing I had ever seen. The rest is history.

6/19/18 I did this when after I bought the game “Little witch academia: Chamber of Time”. The game is not that great. But it had all the voice actors from the anime and great animation. I like Little witch academia. Just watching the intro to anime makes me happy. Feels a bit of crime that it didn’t become the biggest thing ever in Japan.



9/11/18 This one is pretty weird.



2/14/17 And finally there was that one time Skeletor wrote his own Open Forum on Valentines Day.

