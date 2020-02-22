Spacemon: Frontier - Chapter 74: Nest of the Noivern

Original image source could not be found. The original image used to create this header was uploaded to hundreds of wallpaper sites.

Harsh sunlight bore down on the desert of the planet Sadore as the UAS Maverick came in for a landing. On the way to the planet Scintillia in Sector 24 to refuel and resupply after their latest delivery job, the ship’s crew had decided to stop on this uninhabited world to stretch their legs and look for Pokemon. It had only been a few days since their experience on Omen so the bright, wide open landscape seemed quite welcoming despite the heat. Once the Maverick touched down, Ace, Gaster, and Taraka set off to explore.

“So, where to?” Gaster asked his two companions.

“Maybe that way?” Taraka suggested, pointing off into the distance. “I think I see some Pokemon that way. Looks like some Miracti.”

“No, those are just regular cacti,” Ace said. Unlike his Human friends, the android could see clearly for a much greater distance. “I don’t see any Pokemon around here. We might have better luck closer to those mountains,” he continued, pointing toward the opposite direction.

Gaster nodded. The mountains looked to be no more than a few hours away on foot. “Works for me,” the former smuggler said.

Both Ace and Gaster’s assumptions proved to be correct. After only three hours of walking, the trio was well into the foothills of the mountains. It was a bit more sheltered from the elements here, making it much more suitable for Pokemon. Soon enough, they came across an Electrike and a Joltik.

“That Joltik could be useful on my team,” Gaster told his crewmates, sending out his Cacnea as he spoke.

“Then we shall help you capture it,” Taraka said, releasing his Litleo. “Let’s do it, Inanna.”

Ace nodded and sent out his Honedge as well. “Right.”

Identifying the three crewmates and their Pokemon as potential threat, the Electrike let out a howl, warning them to stay away. It did little to deter them, however.

“Quill, hit that Joltik with Poison Sting!” Gaster commanded his Cacnea while his crewmates moved in on the Electrike. The Cactus Pokemon closed the distance to the electric bug and struck with a needle-covered arm. The Joltik then bit back, sinking its fangs into the Cacnea.

While Gaster dealt with the Joltik, his two crewmates’ Pokemon did a real number on the Electrike, leaving it open to a capture. “Let’s make a friend,” Taraka said, pulling out a Pokeball. The monk threw it at the Electrike, but the Lightning Pokemon dodged out of the way. It then charged at Taraka and tackled him whilst crackling with electric sparks.

Ace’s capture attempt proved to be far more successful. The android threw a ball of his own, capturing the Electrike instantly upon impact.

Gaster’s found success as well. After his Cacnea landed a second hit on the Joltik, the former smuggler lobbed a Great Ball at the tiny electric bug, nabbing himself a new Pokemon.

This little scuffle was also enough to give Quill and Inanna the extra push they needed to evolve. Both Pokemon began to glow and transform, becoming a Caturne and a Pyroar, respectively.

“Well, this turned out to be a successful ven—” Gaster started to say before cutting off as a shadow passed over the group. The former smuggler looked up to see a large bat-like silhouette flying far overhead. The Pokemon, whatever it was, appeared to be flying towards the summit of the nearest mountain.

“I want it,” Taraka said as the group watched the Pokemon ascending toward the mountaintop.

With a slight chuckle at the monk’s reaction, Gaster turned to him and said, “well then let’s get moving.”

Thunder rumbled in the distance as the three members of the Maverick’s crew made their way up the mountainside. Gaster looked out over the desert, spotting massive black clouds rolling in, flashing with lightning.

“Looks like an electrical storm is coming in,” the former smuggler commented to his companions. “A big one, by the looks of it, and it’s coming in fast.”

“What should we do?” Ace asked. “Should we head back?”

Gaster shook his head. “We’re too far up this mountain now,” he replied. “It’ll be over us before we reach the bottom and we definitely don’t want to walk back to the Maverick in this weather. The risk of being struck by lighting is too high on such flat, open ground. Our best bet is to find some shelter in the rocks here and wait for the storm to pass.”

“Good idea,” Taraka agreed. “Let’s all keep an eye out.”

As it turned out, the trio didn’t have to look very far to find shelter. After climbing the mountain only a short distance further, they came across a cave entrance nestled between the rocks. It was not a moment too soon either. The sun vanished behind the black clouds as they made their way into the dark cave.

“That was close,” Gaster said, taking one last peek outside.

Taraka nodded. “Indeed.”

“So what now?” Ace asked. “Do we just stay here and wait? It looks like this cave goes deeper into the mountain. Might be worth checking out.”

“Sure,” Gaster replied. “It beats sitting around.”

“Agreed,” Taraka said. “But we need some light.” The monk then proceeded to send out his Zebstrika. “Alright, Blitz, light our way,” he told the Pokemon.

As the three members of the Maverick’s crew made their way further and further into the cave, it seemed more and more that they were gradually traveling upwards. Gaster was surprised how far this tunnel had led them. At this rate, it was seeming that it might lead them all the way to the top of the mountain from the inside.

Suddenly, the three crewmates were stopped by a round object dropping from the ceiling. It was followed by a second and then a third. “Geodudes,” Gaster said, identifying the Pokemon that now stood in their way. By their silver hue, the former smuggler could tell they were the magnetic variant of the species. “Anyone want one?”

Advertisement

“Not really,” Ace said. “I have a Graveler already.”

“I’ll take one,” Taraka said.

“Alright, so we’ll only knock two out,” Gaster said as he aimed his laser rifle. After lining up a shot, he pulled the trigger, dropping some serious hurt on one of the Geodudes. He then grabbed Quill’s Pokeball off his belt and sent the Cacturne back out.

“Quill, use Ingrain and then hit that one with Absorb!” the former smuggler commanded, directing his Pokemon he had just shot. The Scarecrow Pokemon’s super-effective attack did a real number on Geodude, but it miraculously managed to weather the blow.

Meanwhile, Taraka sent out his Binacle and Ace activated his laser sword and drew his Honedge. Taraka had his Pokemon attack one of the other Geodudes, then Ace followed up with two strikes, one from each blade.

Advertisement

Keeping his focus on the one that he and Ace were attacking, Taraka burned it with a psionic flame, then commanded his Binacle to attack again, “Knackles, use Mud-Slap!” Ace then followed up the attack with a slash of his Honedge.

The two of them seemed to have that Geodude under control, so Gaster turned his attention to the third and final one. “Quill, use Poison Sting on that one,” the former smuggler commanded his Cacturne. Not seeming particularly bothered by the attack, the Geodude struck back with a Thunder Punch. Thankfully, Quill resisted the attack. The same could not be said for Taraka’s Binacle, which took a super effective Thunder Punch from the other Geodude. Ace quickly dispatched that one with his laser sword to keep it from taking Knackles down.

Advertisement

With another victory came more Pokemon evolutions. This time it was Knackles and Sentinel’s turn, evolving into a Barbaracle and a Doublade, respectfully.

Advertisement

“Yeah,” Ace agreed, gripping both of Sentinel’s blades in his hands. “But what do we do now? The storm might have passed by now. Should we go back or keep going and see where this tunnel goes?”

Advertisement

“I say we keep going,” Gaster said, nodding in agreement. “As long as we’re careful.”

After a few more hours of following the winding tunnel, gradually going up as they went, the trio of explorers soon found themselves stepping out into a huge open cavern. The tunnel opened up right at the edge of a cliff over a pit that seemed to stretch all the way down into the bowels of the mountain. In the black abyss, it was impossible to tell just how deep the drop was.

“And this is why I said we should be careful,” Gaster said as he peered over the ledge.

Gazing around the room, the former smuggler noticed the ledge continued along the right-hand side of the cavern wall. Though it narrowed a considerable amount, it looked to be safe enough. “This way,” he waved his crewmates over.

“That looks a bit dangerous,” Ace said. “I think I’ll get my Carnivine out, just in case.”

“Good idea,” Gaster replied.

After sending out his Pokemon, Ace stepped out onto the narrow portion of the ledge. Once the android had proceeded a good way with no trouble, Gaster followed him with Taraka close behind. Unlike their mechanical crewmate, the two of them had a bit more trouble crossing, finding difficulty locating good handholds. By the time Ace reached the point where the ledge widened, they had only made it halfway.

Advertisement

“Venus, grab him!” Ace’s voice rang out over the sound of tumbling rocks.

Just as quickly as he had begun to fall, Gaster felt himself jerk to a stop as vines wrapped around him. He breathed out a sigh of relief as Ace’s Carnivine pulled him up onto the wider section of the ledge.

“Thanks,” Gaster said as Ace helped him to his feet. “I owe you one, or maybe two.”

Advertisement

“I fucking hate the desert,” Gaster continued as he dusted himself off. “Even inside this mountain it’s trying to kill me.”

Advertisement

Once Taraka made it across to join them, the three crewmates got on their way. The path continued to widen as it began to lead them up and up, winding along the wall of the cavern. Eventually, they reached another tunnel that kept leading up. Before long, the trio could see daylight.

Picking up their pace a little, they soon emerged into a narrow chasm on a small ledge. Gazing upwards, Gaster could see dark clouds overhead. Thunder still rumbled in the distance, but the flash of lightning was noticeably absent.

“Well I don’t know exactly where we are, but we must be much higher up the mountain now,” the former smuggler said to his crewmates. “I bet we can climb up from here … or maybe fly.”

“I don’t have my Aerodactyl on me, but my Tangrowth can pull us up,” Taraka replied.

Gaster nodded. “Go for it.”

Thankfully, the ledge had just enough room for the monk to release his Pokemon. “Roma, climb on up and then pull us out of here,” he instructed the Tangrowth once she emerged from her ball.

With her strong vine arms, Roma swiftly climbed up to the top of the chasm, disappearing over the top of the ledge. Moments later, the Tangrowths vine arms extended all the way down to the three members of the Maverick’s crew. All three of them grabbed on, then Roma pulled them up.

Regaining his bearings, Gaster took a look around. He quickly confirmed that he had been correct and they were indeed much higher up the mountain. They now found themselves standing on a flat plateau relatively close to the summit, which was now in clear view. From here, it wouldn’t take long to reach it.

A smirk formed on Gaster’s face. “I think we just took a huge shortcut.”

A piercing cry rang out as the three members of the Maverick’s crew reached the summit of the mountain. Perched atop a tall, jagged rock before them was a large, bright yellow and blue Noivern. Electricity sparked along the Pokemon’s body as it gazed down at them. Instinctively, Gaster reached for one of his Pokeballs and sent out his Typhlosion alongside Taraka’s Tangrowth, which was still out. The former smuggler was joined by Ace, who sent out his Delphox.

With another powerful cry, the Noivern flapped its wings and took to the sky. Hovering above the trespassers of its territory, the Sound Wave Pokemon breathed out a beam of draconic energy, striking Taraka’s Tangorwth with the powerful attack.

“It’s an aggressive one,” Gaster commented to his crewmates as he raised his rifle. “Rusty, drop a Smokescreen on us!” he then commanded his Pokemon. The Typhlosion complied, releasing a cloud of smoke around himself and his trainer. Taking aim through the smoke, Gaster fired at the Noivern, but the dragon Pokemon managed to dodge the shot with an adept aerial maneuver.

Swooping down over the smoke cloud, the Noivern began discharging electrical energy. The three Maverick crewmates and their Pokemon dove for cover as arcs of electricity rained down on them. By some stroke of luck, they all came out unscathed.

“Blaze, Mystical Fire!” Ace commanded his Delphox as Taraka threw up a psionic barrier around them.

Advertisement

The Noivern managed to dodge past the Tangrowth’s attack, but it couldn’t get away from the Delphox’s. With a screech of pain, the electric dragon turned around and came back for another pass, draconic energy building up in its mouth. As it flew in low overhead, Ace jumped up and slashed at its underbelly, causing its Dragon Pulse attack to go wide, narrowly missing Roma.

Advertisement

After rolling into a kneeling position, Gaster aimed his rifle at the Noivern and fired off a few shots. “Rusty, use Toxic!” he then followed up with a command. As the former smuggler got back to his feet, his Typhlosion shot out a burst of toxic smoke at the Noivern, badly poisoning the Pokemon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diving down, the Noivern began discharging electricity from its body. Arcs of lightning shot out at Ace, Blaze, and Roma that, while mitigated by Taraka’s barrier, still did a real number on them. Ace and his Delphox managed to stay standing, but the attack brought the Tangrowth down.

Propelling itself skyward with several flaps of its powerful wings, the Noivern avoided the blade of Ace’s laser sword as the android took a swing at it, and was soon out of reach again. From its vantage point, the Sound Wave Pokemon shot another Dragon Pulse at Gaster’s Typhlosion, then it sent a Thunderbolt flying down at Ace’s Delphox. Blaze was able to dodge the attack meant for him, but Rusty was not as lucky.

Advertisement

While the Noivern remained trapped in the sand vortex, Taraka took the time to recall his fainted Tangrowth and send out his Zebstrika. Ace, meanwhile, commanded his Pokemon to attack, “Blaze, Mystical Fire!”

Advertisement

Letting out a loud shriek, the Noivern rapidly ascended into the air. It then dove down, descending at incredible speed. Swooping down over everyone, the electric dragon swiped at them with its claws, landing blows on Gaster and his Krookodile as well as Ace’s Delphox and Taraka. Gaster grunted in pain as the sharp claws cut through his coat.

Advertisement

Reeling from the blow, the Noivern let loose a deafening cry. A devastating pressure wave exploded out in all directions, dispelling the flames and sending Ace and Gaster’s Krookodile flying backwards. Ace managed to land back on his feet, but Jimothy was down for the count.

Advertisement

“Blitz, use Flame Charge!”

“Blaze, Mystical Fire!”

Gaster tried to line up a shot on the Noivern during the fiery assault, but it was too difficult to get a good angle. Fighting through the smoke and flames, the Noivern rushed forward, summoning more electric storm clouds around itself. Lightning arced off in all directions, striking all within distance. Taraka’s Zebstrika was immune to the attack and Ace deflected it with his shield, but the android’s Delphox along with Gaster’s freshly sent out Parasect took a direct hit. The Parasect was resistant to the lightning, but the Delphox finally went down.

Advertisement

The electric dragon swooped overhead, sending the three compatriots diving out of harm’s way. Miraculously, Gaster’s Parasect was the only one to be hit, and the Mushroom Pokemon somehow managed to withstand the hit.

Advertisement

“Jaques, get out of there and use Stun Spore!” Gaster commanded his Pokemon as he got to his feet. Moving as fast as possible, the Parasect escaped in a cloud of paralyzing spores, but the Noivern was unaffected. The electric dragon fired back with a Dragon Pulse, but it was unable to land a clean hit through the cloud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Zebstrika’s attack appeared to do little more than further anger the Noivern. With a deafening wail, the Pokemon fired a piercing supersonic lance at Blitz. To keep his Pokemon in the fight, Taraka dove in front of the oncoming pressure wave, taking the hit for her.

Keeping its focus on the Zebstrika, the Noivern prepared another Dragon Pulse attack. Thinking quickly, Gaster lined up a shot on the Pokemon’s head with his rifle and squeezed the trigger, landing a direct hit. The Noivern reeled back from the impact and the beam from its mouth cut across the ground, narrowly missing its target.

Advertisement

“Now’s your chance, Jaques!” Gaster shouted. “Hit it with Dire Spore from a distance!” Staying out of clawing range, the former smuggler’s Parasect sprayed a cloud of spores at the Noivern’s face, leaving it dazed and poisoned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now’s the time to catch it!” Taraka shouted as he pulled out one the Pokeballs he had made. The monk threw it at the helpless Noivern, pulling it inside, but the capture failed and the Pokemon broke free. Gaster followed up with a Pokeball of his own, but his attempt failed as well. The ball shook only briefly before the Noivern escaped.

Advertisement

“Damn,” Gaster cursed as the dragon Pokemon fell still. Disappointed, the former smuggler gazed up to the sky. Soon enough, his eyes fell upon the rock the Noivern had been perched upon and he noticed something he hadn’t before.

Advertisement

“Well we’re not leaving here empty handed.”

