Spacemon: Frontier - Chapter 80: Payback

Welcome to another exciting installment of Spacemon, the tale of a Pokemon TRPG campaign! This is a spinoff of the sci-fi space epic played using the Pokemon Tabletop United (PTU) system, this time GMed by yours truly.



“You’re sure about this?”

Gaster nodded back at Cyrus. “Absolutely. I’m tired of running and sick of looking over my shoulder.”

“I can’t blame you,” Cyrus replied. “It’s not really an enjoyable way to live life.”

Gaster sighed. “Tell me about it. I almost preferred being stranded on Venbaxxen.”

The Maverick’s captain smirked. “We can take you back if you want.”

“I said ‘almost,’” Gaster said. “As much as I hate being chased by bounty hunters, I hate the fucking desert even more.”

“I was only joking,” Cyrus laughed. “But you’re serious about this Markovic thing, then?” the captain continued after a few moments.

“You bet I am,” Gaster told him. “The only way we put a stop to this is if we pay that bastard another visit and make him lift the bounty.”

“Well, if you’re certain, then so are we,” Cyrus said. “We’re not gonna let you do this alone.”

“Thanks, Captain.”

“Don’t mention it. You’ve been a great asset to this crew, what kind of boss would I be if I didn’t return the favor? Now, let’s get this show on the road.”

“It’s so wonderful to be back here,” Anya said dryly as the Maverick dropped out of warp space near Voskova Station in Outer Rim Sector 20.

“Hopefully we won’t be here very long,” Gaster said to the ship’s pilot. “We just need to get in, get Markovic to remove the bounty, then get out.”

“You say that like it will be easy,” Cyrus said. “Markovic wants you dead real bad. He’s not just gonna let you walk out of there.”

“That and he’s going to see us coming,” Taraka added. “He knows what we look like this time and so do his men.”

“Correction,” Ace spoke up. “He knows what you look like. I stayed back to guard the ship last time, remember? I actually think I’ve got an idea.”

“I’m all ears,” Gaster said. “Let’s hear it.”

“What if I pose as a bounty hunter and pretend to bring you to Markovic to claim the bounty he put on you?” the android suggested.

“That’s …” Gaster trailed off as he thought over his crewmate’s plan. “Not a half bad idea.”

“That could get us right in,” Taraka agreed. “I could disguise myself too and give you guys some backup.”

“And since we’re not as well staffed as we were, that leaves me and Sikari to guard the ship,” Cyrus said.

“Now this is starting to sound like a plan,” Gaster said. “I’ll hand over my weapons and pokeballs to you guys to really sell this and you can give them back at the appropriate time.”

Ace nodded. “Good idea. I’ll hold onto your Pokemon for you, and Taraka can take your rifle to sell his bounty hunter disguise.”

“That’s also a good idea,” Taraka said, grinning. “I like it.”

“I guess it’s settled then,” Cyrus said. “Anya, bring us in.”

Gaster wore a false expression of fear on his face as he let Ace and Taraka drag him toward Markovic’s club. The former smuggler wanted to make sure he really sold this. He didn’t want any of Markovic’s men getting suspicious.

As they approached the entrance, the two ‘bounty hunters’ and their ‘captive’ were stopped by two armed guards, each holding a powerful mid-range rifle.

“Halt. Club Lakuna is private establishment,” the guard on the left said, his Romanov accent quite thick. “State your business.”

“Funny, security wasn’t this uptight the last time I was here,” Taraka addressed the man, his voice slightly muffled by the cloth wrapping he had used to cover his face.

“The boss upped security,” the guard on the right said. His Romanov accent was less obvious, but still quite apparent. “Is that a problem?”

“No, there’s no problem,” Ace answered. “We’ve got a little something we’d like to deliver to Markovic,” the android continued, jabbing Gaster with his elbow.

“Come on, guys, we can talk about this!” Gaster pretended to protest as he stumbled forward, keeping up a facade of panic.

Gaster watched expressions of recognition form on the guards’ faces as they looked him over. “That is quite a gift,” the guard on the right said. “The boss will be very pleased. Head on in.”

“Head to upper level,” the guard on the left said, waving them in. “Take stairs on left.”

“C’mon, slave,” Ace said, giving Gaster’s coat a hard tug.

“I don’t wanna! I’ve got credits, guys! I’ll pay you better than Markovic will!” Gaster continued his act, eliciting laughter from the guards.

Advertisement

“Yeah, you’re worth a lot of money,” Taraka said, prodding Gaster in the back. “Markovic money. Markobucks, dude.”

Gaster continued the charade as his two crewmates led him into the club. “C’mon, guys, I’ve got a wife and two beautiful children!” the former smuggler lied as they approached the stairs to the upper level. “You wouldn’t execute a guy like that, would you?!”

“We would for money,” Ace said.

“You guys are jerks,” Gaster replied.

“Get in there,” Taraka grunted, shoving the former smuggler past the guards in front of the stairs as they waved them through.

The trio headed up the stairs and through Markovic’s private lounge. They got a few looks from the patrons in the lounge as they made their way across the room to Markovic’s office. As they approached they were stopped by another pair of guards.

“We’re here to collect the bounty on this man,” Ace told them, shoving Gaster forward.

“Wait here,” one of the guards said before entering the office. He returned a few moments later and motioned for them to enter.

“Ah, yes, finally someone has brought me Gaster Jameson,” Nikola Markovic said as Ace and Taraka dragged Gaster in. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

“Yeah, well it wasn’t easy getting him here, believe me,” Ace told the Romanov gangster.

“I can confirm this,” Gaster chimed in. “I fought pretty damn hard to not come here, you know. There used to be like twelve of these guys. Now there’s only two left.”

“Oh really?” Markovic asked. He gave the pair of ‘bounty hunters’ a look over, as if to assess them. “Oh well, it doesn’t matter now since you’re about to be dead.”

“Took ya long enough,” Gaster spat back at the gangster. “Maybe this time you’ll succeed.”

“Shut up,” Markovic said, drawing his pistol.

As Markovic aimed the weapon at Gaster, Ace shoved the former smuggler aside and released his Aegislash. The android stepped in front of Gaster as Markovic pulled the trigger and deflected the shot with his Aegislash’s shield.

Ace then turned to Gaster and tossed him his Pokeball belt. Breaking free from the unlocked bindings around his wrists, Gaster reached out and grabbed the belt, then hastily secured it around his waist. He then proceeded to send out his Milotic before grabbing his tesla coil rifle off of Taraka and aiming it at Markovic.

“What the fuck?!” the Romanov gangster shouted, taking a few steps back toward the two guards behind him, both of whom had drawn their weapons. The small, glass-walled office was soon full of Pokemon as Taraka sent out his Ursaring and the two guards beside Markovic as well as the two standing guard outside released Pokemon of their own. Gaster and his crewmates were soon surrounded, with a Butterfree and a Toxicroak in front of them and a Crawdaunt and a Sceptile blocking their exit.

“You made a mistake coming back here,” Markovic said, looking Gaster directly in the eye. “You won’t make it out alive.” The Romanov gangster grabbed a Pokeball off his belt and released a bright magenta Honchkrow. “Bratva, Heat Wave!”

Gaster quickly dove for cover behind his Milotic as the Big Boss Pokemon unleashed a hellish torrent of fire. As the flames cleared, Gaster scrambled to a kneeling position and lined up a shot on the Honchkrow. The brightly colored bird let out a pained squawk as the former smuggler zapped it with a powerful arc of electricity.

“You’re the one who made a mistake by putting that bounty on me!” Gaster goaded his would-be executioner. He was met with an intimidating glare of rage from Markovic.

“Eliminate them!” the gangster barked at his goons. The men surrounding the group began to open fire, but Taraka quickly threw up a barrier, deflecting most of the shots.

With the cover of the barrier, Ace charged the Sceptile and slashed through it and its trainer with his Aegislash. “Gekkon, Leaf Blade!” the merc grunted in response. His Pokemon slashed back at Ace and his Aegislash with its blades, landing some good hits.

Advertisement

The other guards soon jumped to action, commanding their Pokemon to attack. “Drotik, use Thief!” the Toxicroak’s trainer commanded, pointing to Gaster’s Milotic as the target. The Poison Mouth Pokemon jumped at Francisca and struck hard, then it snagged the shell bell hanging around her neck.

Shit, Gaster thought as he assessed the situation. He attempted to line up a shot, but the Butterfree’s trainer commanded the Butterfly Pokemon to attack, forcing Gaster to move.

“Babochka, Sleep Powder!”

The Butterfree flew overhead, raining down sleeping spores, but none of them found their way onto the members of the Maverick’s crew or their Pokemon.

“We really should move to a more open space,” Taraka said. “Artio, clear the door! Use Slash!” the monk then commanded his Ursaring. The Hibernator Pokemon rushed one of the two guards at the door and tore into him with her claws.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With an exit conveniently opened up for them, Gaster and his crewmates tried to make their escape while Taraka’s Ursaring had the guards at the door occupied. The other guards on the far side of the office opened fire on them, landing several shots. Gaster gritted his teeth and tried his best to ignore the pain. Getting shot was preferable to staying in the killbox Markovic called an office.

Once he felt he was at a safe distance, Gaster turned around to face his enemies. “Francisca, use Aqua Ring, then blast something with Water Pulse!” the former smuggler commanded his Milotic. The Tender Pokemon shrouded herself in a healing veil of water, then began to move out of the office. She shot a jet of water at the Sceptile standing in her way as she slithered out of the office. Unfortunately, the Forest Pokemon managed to dodge out of the way of the attack.

As the Maverick crew and their Pokemon continued to move away, Markovic’s men pushed after them, laying down a constant stream of suppressing fire. Ace raised the shield of his Aegislash to keep the other two covered until they could find some cover behind the furniture in the lounge.

Advertisement

“Drotik, use Mud Bomb!” the man responded. His Toxicroak spat up a huge blob of mud back at Gaster, hitting him dead on before he could duck back into cover. Francisca reacted to the attack by shooting her trainer’s attacker with a jet of water, but the Toxicroak’s dry skin harmlessly absorbed the attack.

Advertisement

“Sentinel, King’s Shield!” Gaster heard Ace shout before he felt himself knocked off his feet. The former smuggler’s Milotic had knocked him aside and taken the brunt of the attack to protect him.

Advertisement

“This is not going well!” Taraka shouted, throwing up a fresh barrier. “We need to get out of here!”

Advertisement

With Markovic and his men continuing to push forward, the three members of the Maverick’s crew began their retreat again. There wasn’t much cover left in the lounge, leaving them wide open to the barrage of gunfire and Pokemon attacks. Even with their Pokemon protecting them, things were not looking great for the trio.

“Bratva, Ominous Wind!” Markovic commanded his Honchkrow, pressing his advantage. The Big Boss Pokemon swooped in once more and pelted Gaster’s Milotic with a blast of foul air, bringing her down.

“This is over,” the gangster said as more of his men arrived from the lower level of the club. “Surrender now and I will make your deaths quick and painless.”

“Not a chance!” Gaster shouted back at Markovic as he recalled his fainted Pokemon. The former smuggler had no intention of dying. With more guards now blocking the stairs, there was only one way out. Before either Markovic or his men could react, Gaster sprinted to the edge of the balcony overlooking the lower level and vaulted the railing.

Pain shot through Gaster’s body as he crashed the the floor below. His armor reinforced trench coat absorbed the brunt of the impact, but it still hurt like hell. Ignoring the pain, Gaster scrambled to his feet and took in his surroundings. He now found himself near the bar on the lower level of the club. The patrons who hadn’t heard the battle break out over the loud music began to scatter, making it much easier for the former smuggler to pick out Markovic’s men amongst the crowd.

Seeing one goon standing at the bar who was reaching for his pistol, Gaster sent out his recently acquired Joltik and ordered her into action, “Nicole Tesla, use Spider Web!” The small, fuzzy bug Pokemon shot out a stream of webbing at the merc, trapping him against the side of the bar and leaving him totally immobilized.

With the immediate vicinity clear, Gaster dared to look up and see how his crewmates were faring. The fighting had resumed, but Ace and Taraka seemed to have turned the chaos to their advantage. Some of Markovic’s men were also scrambling back down the stairs while only a few were continuing to engage the pair. After a few more moments of fighting, Ace leapt from the balcony as well. There was a loud thud as the android landed much more gracefully next to Gaster.

Gunfire began to rain down from the balcony above, but Ace held up the shield of his Aegislash protecting both of them from the assault. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of their problems; a few of Markovic’s men arrived from the stairs to cut them off while another emerged from around the bar and sent out a Pinsir.

“Zhuk, crush that tiny bug!” the newcomer commanded the Stag Beetle Pokemon. “Use Thrash!” The man’s Pinsir ran up to Gaster’s Joltik and began wildly swinging, landing a few good hits on the Attaching Pokemon.

As if that wasn’t enough, Markovic’s Honchkrow flew up into the rafters above them, appearing to be preparing for a dive bomb attack. The Sceptile and the Toxicroak also jumped down to engage Ace and Gaster.

Advertisement

“Captain, are you there?” Taraka spoke over the comms once he found some cover. “We need help!”

Advertisement

“Uhhh … super cool tactical espionage?”

“I’m going to assume that means the plan failed,” the captain replied.

“You could say that,” Gaster spoke into his comm unit. “Markovic’s got a lot of men and we could use some backup.”

“We’re on the way,” Cyrus said. “Just sit tight. It’ll take a few minutes.”

Before the conversation could continue, Markovic’s Honchkrow dove down from above, gunning straight for Ace. The android ducked down at the last second and the Big Boss Pokemon soared over him, careening right into the bar. Bottles of vodka and other booze flew in all directions, shattering all across the floor.

“Let’s hope we can survive that long!” Ace exclaimed as he moved back from the large magenta bird.

“We’ll make it!” Taraka shouted. “Rocklord, use Water Spout!” he then commanded his Wailord. An eruption of water shot up from the rocky whale’s spout, tripping up the goons and Pokemon on the stairs.

“Get this stupid Wailord out of my way!” Markovic barked at his men as he pushed past them. His goons started opening fire on Taraka’s Pokemon, but it would take them quite some time to do any significant harm to him through his rocky hide.

Taraka seemed to be holding down the fort quite well by the stairs and Ace was keeping the Pokemon that had jumped down from above busy, so Gaster decided to focus on the Pinsir. “Nicole, use Thunder Wave on that thing!” the former smuggler commanded his Joltik. The Attaching Pokemon easily immobilized the larger bug Pokemon with electricity, but another of Markovic’s men appeared from around the bar and sent out another Pokemon to attack her.

“Byk, use Pursuit!” the grunt ordered the Tauros he sent out. The Wild Bull Pokemon charged into the Joltik, landing a solid blow and giving the Pinsir a chance to stumble in for an attack of its own.

“Zhuk, Brick Break!” the Stag Beetle Pokemon’s trainer commanded. Fortunately, in its stunned state, the Pinsir stumbled again and failed to land the hit.

Gaster began to open fire on the Pokemon attacking his Joltik, but this drew the attention of their trainers who began to return fire on the former smuggler. Gaster attempted to dive for cover, but a shot hit him square in the back and everything went black.

Taraka was in a bit of a bind. His Wailord was still blocking off the stairs, but the monk could see the Float Whale Pokemon was taking some serious hits. He had also seen Gaster go down, but there was nothing he could do from his position. If Taraka moved from his cover, he knew he would be lit up with gunfire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Rocklord, Surf up the stairs and bowl them all over!”

The sound of rock grinding on metal filled the air as Taraka’s Wailord rode a wave of water up the stairs, forcing his way up to the upper level. Some of Markovic’s men managed to scramble out of the way in time while others were knocked off the stairs entirely.

“Deal with that thing!” Markovic barked at his goons before descending the now-clear stairs. The Romanov gangster honed in on Taraka and began firing at him with his pistol, forcing the monk back into cover.

When a few more of Markovic’s men on the lower level joined in shooting at him, Taraka knew he had to move again. Emerging from cover, the monk let loose a burst of psionic energy at the gangster and his goons, leaving them momentarily dazed. He then used the opportunity to run and find some new cover. He hoped the captain would arrive soon.

Ace ignored the gunshots pinging off his armor as he pushed his way through the hostile Pokemon in his way. Gaster lay only a few feet away now and Ace had to get to him before Markovic’s men did.

Advertisement

Turning back around as his Pokemon slashed through her targets, Ace was greeted by the sight of a charging Tauros. He braced himself for the impact, but it never came. Gaster’s Joltik had sprayed it with webbing, sticking it to the floor and grinding its charge to a halt. The Joltik was then knocked out by the raging Pinsir, but she had at least bought Ace enough time to make it to her trainer and revive him.

“What happened?’ Gaster asked as his eyes blinked open.

“You got knocked out,” Ace informed the former smuggler. “But we’re not out of danger yet.”

As if on cue, Markovic’s Honchkrow landed on a support beam just above them. The Big Boss Pokemon had a nasty look in its eyes as it plotted its next move. It soon shot out a powerful pulse of darkness that narrowly missed hitting Ace’s Aegislash.

“I see that,” Gaster said. Looking around, he noticed his Joltik lying unconscious on the floor so he recalled her and sent out his Tyranitar. “Time for the big guns!”

With Gaster back on his feet, Ace turned his attention back to his Pokemon. The Sceptile and the Toxicroak were still ganging up on the Aegislash, but she was still holding her own. “Sentinel, Iron Head!” Ace commanded the Royal Sword Pokemon. With a swift slash, Sentinel brought down the Sceptile.

Ace was about to give his Pokemon a follow-up command when a loud rumbling on his left caught his attention. He looked over to see Taraka’s Wailord rolling down the stairs from the upper level. The large rocky Pokemon rolled right over several of Markovic’s men and narrowly missed hitting the Butterfree that was still flying around.

“Babochka, Silver Wind!” the Butterfly Pokemon’s trainer barked from somewhere in the chaos. The Butterfree shot a burst of wind at the rolling whale, but the attack didn’t seem to do much.

As the Wailord continued to roll toward him and Gaster, Ace noticed Taraka running behind the large Pokemon and the Crawdaunt from earlier was hot on the monk’s heels, snapping its claws at him. Behind the Crawdaunt, Markovic and some of his men were in pursuit. It was looking like the three members of the Maverick’s crew were about to be surrounded again.

“Hrodulf, give them some cover!” Gaster commanded his Tyranitar.

“Zhuk, Thrash!” the Pinsir’s trainer barked as the Tyranitar began to stomp away. The Stag Beetle Pokemon ran after Hrodulf and slammed into his back, but the Tyranitar remained unbothered by the attack.

“Now it’s your turn to Thrash, Hrodulf!” Gaster ordered his Tyranitar. Flailing wildly about, Hrodulf knocked the Pinsir back into the Tauros immobilized by webs, then he stormed right into Markovic. The gangster sidestepped the attack, taking only a grazing hit, then stared down the Tyranitar with a fearsome look in his eyes, causing the Pokemon to slow his rampage.

Advertisement

That still left the Honchkrow to deal with, and it looked angry. The Big Boss Pokemon opened its beak and shot out another Dark Pulse attack at Ace’s Aegislash. This one found its mark and absolutely overwhelmed the Royal Sword Pokemon, blasting her into the bar. Ace raised his energy shield in front of him as the Honchkrow then set its sights on him.

“Out of my way!” Captain Cyrus Drake shouted as he attempted to push his way past the tide of bodies fleeing from Markovic’s club. His crew was in danger and he wasn’t about to let an obstacle like this stand in his way when he had almost made it to them.

The captain drew his pistol and fired it into the air, causing the crowd to part real quick. With the path now clear, Cyrus ran forward into the club with Sikari just behind him. The two men guarding the entrance raised their weapons at the pair, but neither was fast enough. Cyrus landed a direct shot to one guard’s shoulder while Sikari stabbed the other in the gut with her psionic blade.

The guard Cyrus was dealing with began to return fire, landing two shots on the captain before he got his next shot off. Meanwhile, Sikari activated a second psionic blade on the wrist of her off hand and jabbed it into the neck of the guard she was fighting, killing him instantly. She then jumped at the remaining guard, stabbing her blades through his chest.

“I had that guy handled,” Cyrus said as the guard’s lifeless body dropped to the floor.

“Sure you did,” Sikari teased the captain. “Now, come along.”

Following the former assassin further into the club, Cyrus took stock of the situation. The first thing he spotted was a Pinsir locked in combat with Gaster’s giant Tyranitar. The Pinsir landed a good hit on the Tyranitar, but the Tyranitar hit back harder, knocking the Stag Beetle Pokemon out. That was one less enemy to worry about, but Cyrus could see several other Pokemon attacking his crew. There was a Butterfree, a Crawdaunt, a bright magenta Honchkrow, and a Tauros trapped in a web. Then there was Markovic and several of his men. Cyrus could see the bodies of many of the gangster’s men that his crew had taken out alreading strew about, but there were still quite a few still standing.

As he made his way toward his crew, Cyrus noticed that Markovic and his men were focused on shooting Gaster’s Tyranitar and Taraka’s Wailord and hadn’t yet spotted him or Sikari. Ace’s Cofagrigus took one of the goons down with an Ominous Wind as Cyrus drew nearer, but another had the Tauros target the Coffin Pokemon with a Blizzard attack. Coming to his Pokemon’s aid, Ace ran up to the webbed Tauros and slashed at it with his laser sword, taking it down. The Honchkrow then dove down at the Cofagrigus, but Cyrus was finally in range now and he announced his presence by firing off several shots at the Big Boss Pokemon away.

“About time you showed up,” Gaster said, spotting the captain.

“We got here as soon as we could,” Cyrus said. “Sorry we’re late.”

“More allies won’t help you!” Markovic shouted. “Bratva, Dark Pulse!” Still circling above, the Honchkrow rained down a beam of dark energy that cut through Ace’s Cofagrigus, taking the Coffin Pokemon down instantly.

“I beg to differ!” Gaster shouted back at the Romanov Gangster as he dropped another of his men with a few well-placed shots.

Taraka, meanwhile, healed his Wailord with his psionic abilities before commanding the rocky whale to attack as well, “Rocklord, use Rollout!” Plowing through what remained of the Maverick crew’s enemies, the Wailord took out another of Markovic’s men as well as the Butterfree.

“Idiots!” Markovic spat at the few men left standing. As those men focused their fire on the Wailord, Markovic kept his attention on Gaster’s Tyranitar. “Bratva, Night Slash!” he commanded his Honchkrow as he fired off several shots at the Armor Pokemon. The Honchkrow then came in and hit it hard. The Tyranitar was looking quite hurt at this point, but he was still standing for now.

“Damn thing,” Cyrus muttered as he fired off a few shots at the Honchkrow.

“Hrodulf, use Rock Slide!” Gaster then commanded his Tyranitar. The Armor Pokemon flung a barrage of rocks at Markovic and his Pokemon, forcing both to take evasive action. The gangster dove out of the way while his Honchkrow flew up and over the incoming rocks.

“Gah!” Markovic grunted as he got to his feet. “Bratva, finish that thing off! Dark Pulse!” Shooting down another beam of dark energy, the gangster’s Honchkrow brought down Gaster’s Tyranitar.

“Shit,” the former smuggler cursed as he recalled his fainted Pokemon.

“Don’t lose hope yet!” Ace shouted words of encouragement as he sent out his Delphox. “Blaze, Mystical Fire!” The Fox Pokemon conjured up a ball of flames and launched it up at the Honchkrow, but the Big Boss Pokemon dove down and avoided the attack. Unfortunately for it, Sikari suddenly decloaked in front of it and cut into it with one of her psionic blades as it flew past. The Honchkrow squawked angrily as it flew back to its trainer.

“Alright, Sakuya, you’re up!” Gaster shouted as he sent out his next Pokemon. The former smuggler’s Salazzle emerged next to Markovic and he immediately commanded her to attack, “Use Smog!” The Toxic Lizard Pokemon spewed out a cloud of poisonous gas at the gangster and his Pokemon, but it didn’t seem to do much to either.

As Markovic moved out of the gas cloud, Cyrus fired off a few shots at him, but couldn’t land any of them. Anger burning in his eyes, the gangster charged at Cyrus, then punched him hard in the gut. As the captain stumbled backwards, Markovic commanded his Honchkrow to attack. The Big Boss Pokemon flew at Cyrus, but before it could make its attack, Ace jumped into its path and took it down with a swing of his sword.

“Blyat!” Markovic bellowed as he recalled his fainted Pokemon. He then looked around to see what men he still had left only to watch Taraka’s Wailord bowl over the Crawdaunt and the last of his men. None got back up. “Blyat!” the gangster shouted again.

While he was distracted, Sikari stealthily moved up behind Markovic and stabbed him in the back with one blade … and then the other. As she retracted the blades, the gangster stumbled forward, coughing up some blood.

“This fight is over,” Gaster said, aiming his rifle at Markovic.

Markovic looked back at the former smuggler he had once employed with an expression of disdain. He hesitated for a moment before putting his hands up.

“I surrender.”

“Good,” Gaster told the gangster. “I didn’t want to have to kill you yet.”

“Whatever you’re going to do, do it fast,” Ace said. “We should get out of here before more guys show up.”

“And that’s exactly what we’re gonna do,” Gaster said. “But we’re taking this bastard with us. I have a plan for him.”

Cyrus raised an eyebrow. “What do you have in mind?”

“I’m gonna dump him on an inhospitable planet, just like he did to me,” Gaster informed the captain.

“Poetic,” Cyrus said, flashing a smirk. “I like your style.”

“Alright, let’s go,” Gaster said, grabbing Markovic by the back of his coat and shoving him toward the exit.

As the Maverick crew stepped out of the club, they found themselves face to face with several of Markovic’s men, all pointing guns at them.

“Nobody move or I’ll blow your boss’s brains out!” Gaster warned them, giving them all a threatening look. The men seemed to hesitate, but none of them lowered their weapons.

“Put your guns down, you idiots!” Markovic barked at his men. “Let them go.”

“You sure, boss?” one asked.

“Did I stutter?”

With that, the men lowered their weapons and allowed the Maverick crew to leave with their hostage. Cyrus glanced back as they walked away, just to make sure they weren’t being followed. When he was satisfied they weren’t, the captain hurried after his crew. He wanted to be back on the ship before Markovic’s men changed their minds.

“And you just let them go?!” Luka Markovic shouted at the men gathered in his father’s destroyed office.

“That’s what the boss told us to do,” Gennadi explained.

“I don’t care what my father said to do,” Luka hissed at the man. “Letting them leave was a mistake.”

“What else were we supposed to do?”

Luka stared coldly at his father’s lieutenant. He didn’t want to admit it, but Gennadi had a point. There wasn’t much they could have done in that situation. That didn’t make it any less infuriating.

“We’ll find your father,” Gennadi continued after several moments of silence had passed. “Don’t worry.”

“Get to it then,” Luka said. “Find out where that ship went.”

“Right.”

Once the men had left, Luka let out a long sigh. This was, in every sense of the word, a disaster. And an avoidable one at that. Luka had warned his father not to get involved in the job that had got them into this mess in the first place, but he hadn’t listened.

And look where that got him, Luka thought.

They needed to act fast and clean up this mess, otherwise Gaster Jameson would be the least of their problems.

Notes: This was an exciting chapter, covering the majority of session 53. It was another long one with another long combat encounter right after we had a long one the session before. It was a bit easier to write than the electric gym chapter, though.

The opening scene was one I added to put the chapter in context. All the bounty shenanigans on Scintillia had convinced the party to finally go back and confront Markovic and the beginning of the session was just like “let’s go do that.” I built this up as Gaster’s idea over the previous few chapters for the writing, but I just needed one more little scene to get the ball rolling.

The next scene was more or less translating the party’s out-of-character planning into in-character planning with the addition of some extra bits of dialogue here and there. And then it was on to the meat of the session. There was a lot of amusing RP amongst the PCs as they pretended to be claiming the bounty on Gaster, which was such a great idea in the first place.

From there it was time for combat. I changed a lot of details about the fight while also maintaining its essence. What makes for a fun game encounter doesn’t always make for the most exciting thing to read. With it being so long too, there was a lot of stuff I cut down or simplified. When writing, I was originally planning on writing the whole encounter from Gaster’s perspective, but I’d forgotten that he got knocked out, and that they called in backup. Once I got to that point, I realized it would flow better to jump perspective a bit. Doing so helped make the pacing better and also helped with cutting some stuff out in a way that made sense. I made sure to keep in all the intense and exciting parts of the battle, though! There were a lot of them too. I kept getting crits and max damage rolls, especially on that Honchkrow, which maxed out its Special Attack stages. Ace’s Aegislash would have actually died from the final Dark Pulse it took if it wasn’t for our house rule that ghosts can’t die.

The final scene was another one of those villain-perspective scenes I added just for the writing. When I got to the end of the chapter, I felt like something was missing. This short scene was just what I needed to properly conclude the chapter.

That does it for this chapter. As always the Spacemon gang and I will be monitoring the comments to foster discussion and answer any questions. Feel free to give feedback and critiques of the writing so I can improve it for the future, or just leave a comment with what you think about what went down in this chapter or what you think might happen next! You can also revisit past chapters, check out the rest of the Spacemon saga, join the Spacemon Discord server, or like our Facebook page to stay updated on all things Spacemon! Click here for the next exciting installment of Spacemon: Frontier!