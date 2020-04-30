Spacemon: Frontier - Chapter 85: Through Clearings and Caves

Welcome to another exciting installment of Spacemon, the tale of a Pokemon TRPG campaign! This is a spinoff of the sci-fi space epic played using the Pokemon Tabletop United (PTU) system, this time GMed by yours truly. You can get caught up on the entire Spacemon saga here!



Advertisement

“Welcome to the UAS Maverick,” Captain Cyrus Drake greeted his new guest as he boarded his ship.

The young Romanov man in question had been sent by Broris Yong to accompany the Maverick’s crew on their hunt for Nikola Markovic. He looked to be in his early twenties and he had a shaved head and a stout build with broad shoulders. He nodded at Cyrus as he stepped aboard.

Advertisement

“The name’s Cyrus Drake,” the captain said, offering a handshake.

“Gavril,” the young man replied as he shook Cyrus’s hand, speaking with a thick accent. “Gavril Yong.”

Advertisement





“Welcome aboard, Gavril,” Cyrus said. “I trust you’ve been informed of what you’ll be joining us for?”

Advertisement

“Da,” Gavril replied. “We are to be chasing down Markovic.”

“That’s the plan,” the captain said. “Now that you’re here, we can be on our way. Come on, I’ll show you where you’ll be staying.”

Advertisement

“Never thought we’d be coming back here,” Gaster said as he stepped off the Maverick’s cargo ramp into the clearing on Orvoth where he had last seen Nikola Markovic. Gaster had been hoping to leave Markovic stranded on this planet for a very long time, but it had only been a few days since the former smuggler and his crewmates had left the Romanov crime lord to his fate.

Advertisement

“Well here we are,” Cyrus said as he stepped out into the clearing behind Gaster. “Things have changed since we left.”

“You have been here before?” Gavril Yong asked as he joined the pair. “I thought you said Markovic fled here.”

Advertisement

“That wasn’t entirely correct,” Gaster told the young Romanov man. “By ‘Markovic fled to this planet,’ I meant I dumped him here as revenge for the time he stranded me on a hostile uninhabited planet.”

“The Family does not like being lied to,” Gavril said.

“Relax, pal,” Gastser said, patting Gavril on the back. “Nobody else knows we dumped that bastard here, so this is gonna make your job way easier. You’ll be back on Troyva before ya know it.”

Advertisement

Gavril nodded. “That is good point.”

Gaster grinned. “There ya go.”

“Well, now that that’s out of the way, let’s go find him, shall we?” Cyrus said. “I say we split up to cover more ground. He couldn’t have gone very far so this should be easy.”

Advertisement

“Good idea, Captain,” Gaster agreed. “Taraka and I will head into the forest this way,” he continued, pointing in the direction he had seen Markovic go when he left him in this clearing. “The rest of you can head the other way, just in case he doubled back after we left.”

“Solid plan,” the captain said. “Good luck, you two. Ace, Gavril, you’re with me.”

Advertisement

Dead leaves and twigs cracked underfoot as Gaster and Taraka made their way through the Orvoth forest. The two were following a game trail through the trees, which they assumed was the likely path Markovic would have taken. The pair had discovered it shortly after leaving the clearing and, so far, it had led them in a relatively straight line. However, it soon came to a fork. One path led further down into the forest valley they were in, while the other appeared to lead up into a rockier area along the slope of the nearby mountain.

Advertisement

“Which way do you think he went?” Taraka asked, taking a look ahead down both branches of the path.

“Well, I’d imagine food is more plentiful down in the valley,” Gaster said, pointing down the right-hand branch. “He would probably have an easier time surviving there, unless …” He trailed off as he glanced over to the path on the left that led up into the mountains. “He might have found a cave or something like that up there where he could take shelter.”

Advertisement

“Perhaps we should try the valley first,” Taraka said

“That’s what I was leaning toward,” Gaster replied, nodding in agreement.

And so they headed further down in the valley. The further they followed the winding trail, the more lush the forest seemed to become. The sounds of bird and bug Pokemon moving about in the trees also became much more apparent. Though none made an appearance yet, Taraka sent out some of the Pokemon he was working on training— specifically, his Bergmite, his Pidgey, and his Skiddo— in anticipation of a potential scuffle with wild Pokemon.

Advertisement

He didn’t have to wait much longer for one. A few moments later, a rustling in some nearby bushes caught the monk’s attention and he looked over to see a Ninetales emerging onto the trail from the underbrush.

“I want it,” Taraka said, pointing the Fox Pokemon out to Gaster. “And look,” he added, noticing a Larvesta hanging out on a tree a short distance from the Ninetales. “One for you too.”

Advertisement

Gaster nodded. “Works for me.”

As the former smuggler sent out a Pokemon of his own Taraka put up a protective psionic barrier and began to approach the Ninetales. As he moved closer, the Fox Pokemon’s eyes flashed and three floating wisps of flame appeared around it. The sunlight above then seemed to intensify.

Advertisement

“Yore, Ymir, stay back,” Taraka cautioned his Skiddo and Bergmite as he inched closer and poured more energy into his barrier.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gaster had the Geodude he caught back on Sadore attack the Larvesta in the tree, “Pylon, use Spark!” Sparking with electricity, the magnetic Rock Pokemon launched himself at the tree and landed a direct hit on the Torch Pokemon. The Larvesta repaid the Geodude with a fiery attack before attempting to climb further up the tree and out of reach.

As Gaster focused on the Larvesta, Taraka continued to inch ever closer to the Ninetales. Once he got too close, however, the Fox Pokemon spit a burst of flames at the monk. “No more of that,” Taraka responded, shooting a dazing wave of psionic energy at the Ninetales. “Now, Hedwig, hit it with Gust!” he then commanded his Pidgey.

Advertisement

The Tiny Bird Pokemon flew in to attack, but the Ninetales managed to avoid the burst of air she shot at it. Then, taking in the strong sunlight, the fiery fox shot out a beam of pure solar energy that pierced through the Pidgey and into Taraka himself. Thankfully, the monk’s barrier helped to dampen the damage.

Advertisement

“Dang,” Taraka said. “Time to get Sirius.” Deciding he needed a stronger Pokemon for this, the monk sent out his Togekiss, which was much better equipped to deal with this Ninetales. “Alright, Sirius, hit it with a Thunder Wave!” the monk commanded his newly released Pokemon.

Sirius zapped the Ninetales with a stunning wave of electricity, immobilizing the Fox Pokemon and providing Taraka with some breathing room. The monk took advantage of this to look over and see how Gaster was faring. He watched the Larvesta hit the former smuggler’s Geodude with more fire and the Geodude strike back with another Spark attack. This time, the hit was powerful enough to knock the Larvesta right out of the tree. With a muted thud, the Torch Pokemon fell to the ground, dazed. Seizing the opportunity, Gaster lobbed a Great Ball at the Larvesta, but it unfortunately broke free.

Advertisement

Turning back to the Ninetales, Taraka commanded his Togekiss to attack, “Sirius, use Dazzling Gleam!” The Jubilee Pokemon flew in closer and unleashed a dazzling cone of light upon the Fox Pokemon. As a fire Pokemon, the Ninetales had a natural resistance to the attack, but that’s what Taraka was counting on. He wanted to slowly whittle it down and not risk knocking it out by mistake. While the Ninetales was still stunned, Taraka ordered Sirius to attack again, “Now, use Swift!”

Advertisement

As the monk’s Togekiss fired off a series of energy stars at the Fox Pokemon, it counterattacked by sending one of the flame wisps surrounding it back at her, leaving her with a nasty burn. Taraka then shot a ray of psionic energy at the Ninetales, sending it into a daze. He was met with the same treatment as his Pokemon. One of the flame wisps flew right at him, burning his exposed flesh.

“Sirius, use Heal Bell!” Taraka grunted through the pain. Touching down on top of her trainer’s head, Sirius generated a healing aura to cure both of them of their burns.

Advertisement

As he was healing, Taraka chanced to see how Gaster was doing while the Ninetales was dazed. Glancing over, he saw the Larvesta break out of another Pokeball. The Torch Pokemon then coated itself in flames and flung itself at Gaster’s Geodude, knocking the Rock Pokemon out cold with the impact. Refusing to give up, Gaster threw another ball at the Larvesta and, this time, he captured the fiery bug instantly. The former smuggler then recalled his unconscious Geodude and sent out his Roggenrola to assist Taraka with the Ninetales.

Advertisement

As he turned back to the Fox Pokemon, Taraka saw that it had snapped out of its daze. It was now taking in the last of the strengthened solar energy it had created. The Ninetales released the energy as another powerful beam, firing it at Taraka and his Togekiss. It hurt a lot, but the Ninetales had at least left itself open to an attack it didn’t see coming.

“Coulder, use Smack Down!” Gaster commanded his Roggenrola and the Mantle Pokemon launched a rock at the Ninetales. The rock hit the fiery fox dead on, knocking it prone.

Advertisement

While the Ninetales was down, Taraka ran in to throw another Pokeball at it. The Fox Pokemon responded by shooting its last flame wisp at the monk, burning him once again. Ignoring the pain, Taraka tossed the ball. Unfortunately, the Ninetales broke free.

“Sirius, use Yawn!” Taraka commanded his Togekiss as the Fox Pokemon tried to pick itself up. Still partially stunned from the earlier Thunder Wave, the Ninetales collapsed back to the ground, then it fell asleep due to Sirius’s attack.

Advertisement

Now was the time to catch it. Pulling out a Great Ball, the monk made another capture attempt. The Ninetales was pulled inside the ball and it shook once … twice … and then it was caught!

“That was tough,” Taraka said as he began to apply a burn heal to his burns.

“Let’s hope that means these Pokemon are already strong,” Gaster said.

“Indeed,” Taraka agreed, placing the medicine back in his bag. As he did so, he noticed a repeated banging sounds coming from behind the bushes the Ninetales had emerged from.

Advertisement

“Did you hear that?” Taraka asked.

“I did,” Gaster replied. “Let’s check it out.”

Taraka nodded back at his crewmate, then headed for the bushes. Pushing his way through, the monk stumbled out the other side right into a pair of Shieldons bashing heads. “Hello,” Taraka said as the two Shield Pokemon turned to look at him.

Advertisement

Immediately, the Shieldon on the left began charging at the monk. It very clearly viewed him as a threat. Taraka barely had time to get out of the way as the Pokemon rushed past him. As he moved back from the Shieldon, Gaster came from around the bushes and shot at the other one with his tesla coil rifle, drawing it away.

Once he was at a safe distance, Taraka called out to his Skiddo, which had been sitting on the sidelines, “Yore, get over here!”

Advertisement

“You two, Coulder!” Gaster called to his Roggenrola as he avoided a Flash Cannon attack from the other Shieldon. He then fired back at it while Taraka burned both Shield Pokemon with wisps of psionic flame.

Spotting his Skiddo emerging from the bushes, Taraka then commanded her to attack, “Yore, use Razor Leaf!” Running in, the grassy goat fired off a stream of razor-sharp leaves at the two Shieldons, cutting through their rocky hides. In response, one shot back with a Flash Cannon attack while the other hardened up its defenses.

Advertisement

“Coulder, use Icicle Spear!” Gaster then commanded his Roggenrola. The icy Mantle Pokemon fired off a series of sharp spikes of ice at the closer of the two Shieldons, but only one hit its mark. Gaster followed up with a shot from his rifle. The arc of lightning scored a direct hit on the Shieldon, but the Shield Pokemon vigorously endured the electrical current flowing through it.

Seeing an opportunity, Taraka chucked a ball at the injured Shieldon, trapping it inside. Unfortunately, it broke free. Before the monk could throw another, the other one charged at him and his Skiddo. Taraka managed to maneuver out of the way, but the Shieldon slammed right into his Skiddo, knocking her into the bushes. The Shieldon let out an angry grunt, then collapsed, having succumbed to its burns.

Advertisement

The remaining Shieldon then shot a Flash Cannon attack at Taraka, landing a direct hit. As it then prepared to charge at the monk, Gaster threw a Great Ball at it. The ball struck the Shieldon right on the center of its crest and pulled it inside. It dropped to the ground and fell still without so much as a struggle.

As Gaster walked over to collect the ball, a loud roar suddenly echoed through the forest. “What was that?” the former smuggler asked, raising his rifle.

Advertisement

“I don’t know, but it sounds dangerous,” Taraka said. “Ymir, you’re up!” he then called to his Bergmite. “Get over here and use Harden!”

As the Bergmite started to make his way over, the ground began to rumble. Though Orvoth was prone to volcanic activity, this seemed different. It was steady and rhythmic and it was getting closer.

Advertisement

“Something big’s headed this way,” Gaster said, releasing his Milotic.

The former smuggler wasn’t a moment too soon, as a Tyranatrum came crashing through the trees, the ground shaking beneath its feet with each step it took. Zeroing in on the Milotic, the Despot Pokemon began charging toward her. Taraka renewed his psionic barrier as the beat approached, just in time to dampen the impact as it slammed its powerful tail into Gaster’s Pokemon.

Advertisement

“Francisca, use Aqua Ring, then blast it with Water Pulse!” Gaster responded. Recovering from the hit, the former smuggler’s Milotic shrouded herself in a healing veil of water, then shot a water jet at the Tyrantrum. Unfortunately, her attack failed to land.

“Ymir, use Powder Snow!” Taraka then commanded his Bergmite. The Ice Chunk Pokemon unleashed his icy attack, but it didn’t seem to do much to the Tyrantrum.

Advertisement

“We need to hit it harder!” Gaster shouted before pulling out the pistol he’d found back on the Romanov Dominion shipwreck, which was far more useful than his rifle at this range. He then fired off a couple shots at the Tyrantrum, hitting it twice in the face.

“Harder it is,” Taraka said. “Your turn, Sirius! Use Dazzling Gleam!” The monk’s Togekiss flew in and unleashed a devastating super effective attack upon the rocky dragon Pokemon. As the Despot Pokemon reeled back and let out an angry roar, Taraka sent a psionic flame flying at it.

Advertisement

Letting out another roar, the Tyrantrum stomped down hard. This sent a seismic shockwave running along the ground in all directions, hitting Gaster and his Milotic as well as Taraka’s Bergmite.

“Francisca, use Blizzard!” Gaster shouted as he stumbled backwards. With a powerful blast of ice and snow, the former smuggler’s Milotic brought down the beast.

Advertisement

With the Tyrantrum’s defeat came a slew of evolutions for the pair. Gaster’s Roggenrola became a Boldore with icy blue crystals and Taraka’s Bergmite, Pidgey, and Skiddo each evolved into an Avalugg, a Pidgeoto, and a Gogoat, respectively.

“Great work, everyone,” Taraka said as he admired his newly evolved Pokemon. “This was a productive day.”

Advertisement

“Still no sign of Markovic, though,” Gaster said. “We should keep looking.”

Taraka nodded. “Indeed.”

“Looks like a pretty good place to seek shelter,” Gaster said as he peered into the cave.

Advertisement

“Let’s take a look, then,” Taraka said, taking a step inside.

After scouring the forest valley for several hours without success, the pair had decided to double back and follow the trail up into the rocky foothills of the mountain. The valley hadn’t been as hospitable as Gaster had expected, so it seemed unlikely Markovic had stayed there if that was where he went. It was that or he got eaten by that Tyrantrum or another predator. A part of Gaster felt it wouldn’t be so bad if Markovic had become a meal for a wild Pokemon, but the other part of him knew they needed to find the gangster alive so they could question him.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t look like anyone’s been through here,” Taraka observed as they made their way through the cave. It was more or less a straight tunnel no more than a few meters wide at most with no branching paths so it was easy to tell that no one else had been there recently.

“Agreed,” Gaster said. “But we might as well go a bit further in. I doubt this tunnel goes much deeper anyway.”

Advertisement

As the pair continued on, the tunnel began to curve slightly and it soon widened into a small cavern. The tunnel continued on the other side of the cavern, but a coiled up Onix stood in their way. Gaster was inclined to turn back and let it lie, but Taraka drew his attention to another part of the cavern where a lone Aron was digging around.

“What do you say we do a little more Pokemon catching?” the monk asked. “I would like to catch that Aron.”

Advertisement

“Works for me,” Gaster said. “I’ll help you catch it, and I guess I’ll take that Onix.”

“Let’s do it,” Taraka said.

The two sent out their Pokemon, then stepped further into the cavern. Taking notice of the trespassers upon its territory, the Onix uncoiled itself and began to move across the cavern toward them.

Advertisement

“Sirius, go deal with that Onix,” Taraka instructed his Togekiss. “Hit it with Fairy Wind!”

As the Togekiss flew over to engage the charging Onix, Gaster and Taraka continued moving toward the Aron. Along the way, Taraka put up a psionic barrier while Gaster took aim at the Aron with his laser rifle. Once he was in range, Gaster fired off a volley of shots at the Iron Armor Pokemon. As expected, the Aron’s armor absorbed most of the shots.

Advertisement

“Ereshkigal, use Confuse Ray!” Gaster then commanded his Spiritomb. The former smuggler’s ghostly Pokemon shot a ray of energy at the Aron, sending it into a daze. Managing to keep itself focused, the Aron fought back by spraying dirt at the Forbidden Pokemon, but Ereshkigal dodged out of the way.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Onix continued to close in. As it drew near, it broke loose chunks of rock from the ceiling of the cavern and dropped them on Taraka’s Togekiss. “Fall back, Sirius,” Taraka responded to the attack on his Pokemon. “Use Thunder Wave on the Aron!” the monk then commanded the Jubilee Pokemon before conjuring up a pair of psionic flames. He sent one flying at the approaching Onix and the other at the Aron, burning both Pokemon.

With the Aron left stunned by Sirius’s electrical shock, Gaster had his Spiritomb move in. “Ereshkigal, use Curse!’” the former smuggler commanded his Pokemon before shooting it once more with his laser rifle. Once Ereshkigal afflicted it with her power, the Iron Armor Pokemon was in the perfect position to be captured.

Advertisement

“All yours,” Gaster said, turning to Taraka.

“I’m on my way,” the monk replied. He ran up to the Aron and chucked a Great Ball at it, capturing it instantly.

Advertisement

“Now for the Onix,” Gaster said, pointing his rifle at the Rock Snake Pokemon.

“Sirius, hit it with Swift!” Taraka commanded his Togekiss. Sirius fired off a flurry of energy stars at the Onix, landing several hits. The Onix let out an angry roar and launched a rock back at the Togekiss, but then it collapsed, succumbing to its burns.

Advertisement

“Well I guess it wasn’t that strong,” Gaster said, lowering his rifle. “At least we can keep going now.”

“Indeed,” Taraka agreed.

Gaster kept an eye out as he and Taraka traveled deeper down the tunnel. He doubted Markovic had traveled this far in if he had even found this cave. Especially after getting jumped by several Zubats along the way, it was clear to Gaster that this cave was not a good place to shelter at all.

Advertisement

“I think I see something up ahead,” Taraka announced, drawing Gaster’s attention forward. Aiming the beam of the flashlight on his tesla coil rifle past the monk and the Graveler and the Haunter he had out for training purposes, Gaster illuminated a Crustle and a Tepig in their path.

“That’s definitely something,” Gaster said. “You want either of these?”

“I sure do,” Taraka replied. “The Tepig, please.”

“Alright, that can be arranged,” Gaster said. He aimed his rifle at the Tepig and fired, softening it up for a capture.

Advertisement

“Umber, use Confuse Ray!” Taraka then commanded his Haunter.

The monk’s ghostly Pokemon shot a dazing ray of energy at the Tepig, but the Fire Pig Pokemon dodged past it. It then charged at the Haunter, coating itself over in flames as it ran. It slammed into Umber at high speed, landing a solid hit on her.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Crustle moved up on Taraka and snapped at his legs. “Ouch,” Taraka yelped as then Stone Home Pokemon pinched him.

Advertisement

“Ereshkigal, help him out,” Gaster instructed his Spiritomb, which was floating next to him. “Use Ominous Wind!”

As his Pokemon blasted the Crustle with a foul wind, Gaster took aim at it with his rifle and fired, giving Taraka the opportunity to get away from it. Once at a safe distance, Taraka shot bursts of psionic energy at the two wild Pokemon, dazing both. He wasn’t fast enough to stop the Tepig from striking his Gastly again, however.

Advertisement

“Ferberite, lend a hand! Use Thunder Punch!” Taraka commanded his Graveler. The magnetic variant Rock Pokemon rolled up to the Tepig and struck with an electrified fist, knocking it away from Umber. Unfortunately, the attack also knocked it unconscious.

“Oops,” Taraka said. “That wasn’t supposed to happen.”

The Crustle was still catchable, though, and in its dazed state, it was an easy target. Gaster tossed a Pokeball at the disoriented bug Pokemon and captured it without trouble.

Advertisement

Taraka wouldn’t be leaving empty-handed, however. Though he didn’t capture the Tepig, two of his Pokemon evolved. The tunnel filled with light as Ferberite and Umber began to glow. Moments later, Taraka was the proud owner of a Golem and a Gengar.

“At least you got something out of this,” Gaster said, patting his crewmate on the back.

Advertisement

Taraka nodded. “Indeed. Now, let’s finish checking out this cave.”

It didn’t take much longer for the pair to explore the rest of the cave; the tunnel came to an end only a short distance past where they had encountered the Crustle and the Tepig. As expected, there was no sign of Markovic, so they headed back to the surface.

Advertisement

As Gaster stepped out into the daylight, his Pokedex beeped to notify him of a call he’d missed while underground. Checking the Dex, he saw that it was from Cyrus.

Figuring it would be quicker, Gaster activated his commlink. “What is it, Captain?” the former smuggler asked. “We were underground.”

Advertisement

“There you are,” came Cyrus’s reply. “We found something here. I’m sending you our coordinates now.”

“Got it,” Gastser said. “We’re on our way.”

Cyrus stood in the small clearing, casting another gaze over the abandoned campsite. It seemed likely that it had belonged to Markovic, but it was clear that the gangster hadn’t been back in quite some time.

Advertisement

As he was pondering what might have happened to Markovic, the Maverick’s captain heard the snapping of twigs behind him. Turning to face the source of the sound, Cyrus spotted Gaster and Taraka emerging from the treeline.

“What are we looking at here, Captain?” Taraka asked, taking a quick glance around the clearing.

Advertisement

“A campsite, by the looks of it,” Cyrus replied. “I’m willing to bet it was Markovic’s.”

“Was?” Gastser asked.

“Well he sure ain’t here,” Cyrus said. “And it looks like he hasn’t been for some time.”

Advertisement

“Where do you think he went?”

Cyrus shrugged. “Maybe he found a better spot. Maybe a wild Pokemon found him. Who knows. Ace is having his Persian sniff around for a scent we can track.” The captain nodded toward the far side of the campsite, where Ace and his Persian were poking at what was left of it. “There’s not much here, but maybe we’ll get lucky.”

Advertisement

As if on cue, Ace waved them over. “I think she’s got something,” the android announced as his Persian began following a scent along the ground.

“Let’s follow and see what we find,” Cyrus said. “I don’t imagine he could have gone far.”

Advertisement

The captain’s hunch turned out to be correct. Markovic had indeed not gone very far. The trail Ace’s Persian led them along ran cold in a larger clearing about an hour’s walk from the campsite. It soon became quite clear why the trail ended so abruptly.

Advertisement

Gaster let out a sigh of frustration when he saw the telltale depressions in the ground from a ship landing in the clearing. “Crap,” the former smuggler groaned, realizing what that meant.

“It seems he got picked up already,” Taraka said.

“Well that was fast,” Gaster grumbled. “And totally unfair. I had to stick it out for two months.”

Advertisement

“Welcome to the Galaxy, pal,” Cyrus said. “Nothing’s fair.”

“Now what?” Ace asked.

“That’s a good question,” Cyrus said.

“Now we find out where he went and hunt him down,” Gavril Yong said. “He must pay for his crimes against the Yong Family.”

Advertisement

“And how, exactly, do you propose we do that?” Gaster asked. “He could’ve gone anywhere.”

“Gaster’s right,” Ace agreed. “If he made it off the planet, then he probably already knows your family is after him. He’s not going to just go back to his old life.”

Advertisement

“Whatever we do, we can decide back on the Maverick,” Cyrus said. “There’s no sense standing around here.”

“That’s a plan I can get behind,” Gaster said. “We’ve been walking around this planet for hours. I need a break.”

Advertisement

Notes: Alternate Title: The Pokemon Hunting Adventures of Gaster and Taraka, Part 6. This chapter covers all of session 56, which was the final pure Pokemon catching session. There was a pretense of going to find Markovic, but it was a Pokemon catching session. Clarissa wasn’t able to make it so I didn’t want to advance the plot too much. A shorter session of Pokemon catching made the most sense.

Advertisement

The session opened with meeting up with the then-unnamed guy Boris wanted to send with them. It was kind of just glossed over in session, so I opened the chapter with a brief interaction between him and Cyrus just to establish him as a character.

Then it was back to Orvoth to find Markovic. A simple splitting up excuse worked in game and in the chapter to explain the absence of a player character. It worked in my favor later on too. Other than some added conversational details, it was just wild battles while looking for Markovic. I provided Novi and unknown two different areas to look and they decided to check out both. A good search roll in the forest valley netted a variety of higher level Pokemon. I spaced the encounter out a bit to make things a little more narratively interesting. I gave the Tyrantrum a second health bar to make it a mini-boss for the area, but they nuked the shit out of it anyway. Novi got lucky here and put up a Lucky Chant right before taking a crit. Unknown also had the best possible roll to catch the Shieldon too and got a critical capture to boot. It was kind of a waste. They had less luck in the caves, getting lower level stuff and accidentally knocking out things they were trying to catch. They didn’t actually fight any Zubats, though. I just threw that detail in the writing for fluff. Other than that, they took the time to get some of their Pokemon to evolve … mostly for exp. Stuff like that was part of why I decided to not run the exp you get in PTU for filling out your Pokedex in the next game I ran.

Advertisement

At the end of the session, I set up for the next one by leaving them with a message from Cyrus saying they found something. This was to bring the group back together to resume the plot when Clarissa returned. The last couple of scenes in this chapter are the opening moments of session 57. It made more sense to include them here as opposed to the next chapter since the party did other stuff for the rest of that session.

That does it for this chapter. As always the Spacemon gang and I will be monitoring the comments to foster discussion and answer any questions. Feel free to give feedback and critiques of the writing so I can improve it for the future, or just leave a comment with what you think about what went down in this chapter or what you think might happen next! You can also revisit past chapters, check out the rest of the Spacemon saga, join the Spacemon Discord server, or like our Facebook page to stay updated on all things Spacemon! Click here for the next exciting installment of Spacemon: Frontier!