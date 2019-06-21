Welcome to another exciting installment of Spacemon, the tale of a Pokemon TRPG campaign! This is one of several loosely related one-off stories set between the events of the various Spacemon campaigns. You can get caught up on the entire adventure here!



The sound of the cheering crowd roared all around as the final two combatants stared each other down. On one side of the ring stood a massive, ferocious Dragonite, looming over the stout Nidoking on the opposing side.

“Nidoking, use Sludge Bomb!”

“Stand your ground!” the opposing trainer barked. The hulking dragon braced itself as it was bombarded by a huge glob of poisonous sludge. “Now, Ice Beam!” its trainer countered.

The super effective blue beam of energy shot through the air at the spiny poison Pokemon, threatening to take it down. “Keep your momentum rolling! Push through!”

“No way you’re surviving this one, kid!”

“I just did.”

“What?!” the Dragonite’s trainer called out surprise as the light given off by his Pokemon’s attack faded, revealing the Nidoking still standing.

“Nidoking, use Thunderbolt!”

A loud crackle sounded as a bolt of lightning coursed through the air toward the Dragonite. The attack struck true, exploding in a shower of sparks.

“No way!” the dragon trainer gasped as his Pokemon hit the floor.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we have our victor!” the announcer shouted over the cheers of the crowd. “Team Nidoking wins!”

“Wow, Grandpa!”

Guy King grinned as he looked down at his granddaughter, Tiffany, who was sitting on the floor with an adorable little Cleffa in her lap. She beamed up at him as she listened to his story, her smile showing a gap where her front two baby teeth had fallen out.

“And then what happened?” she teetered on the edge of her seat, practically squeezing the tiny Cleffa as she picked it up in excitement.

“Well, after that I fought the Gym Leader, and …”

The bell rang out clearly throughout the arena over the sound of the roaring fans. “And we’re off!” the announcer called out as the match began. “Medicham leads the charge for the challengers, striking Hitmonchan with a Zen Headbutt!”

“Nidoking, hit that Machamp with Fire Blast!” Guy King commanded his Pokemon. The Nidoking spat out a fiery blast at Fighting Gym Leader Jerome MacJabber’s signature Pokemon. It’s attack was soon followed up with nasty Sludge Bomb from the Venusaur fighting alongside it.

“Machamp is under heavy fire!” the announcer shouted. “It’s been burned and poisoned, but I wouldn’t count it out just yet, folks!”

Guy King readied himself for the inevitable counterattack.

“Cage, Blaze Kick that Venusaur!” MacJabber ordered his Blaziken before directing his other two Pokemon after the Medicham.

“Blaziken goes for a fiery kick against Venusaur! And what’s this?! A double-team attack on Medicham! Hitmonchan lands an Ice Punch while Machamp goes for the flank! Machamp hits hard with a deadly Dynamic Punch and— ouch, that one had to hurt! Medicham is dazed, but it’s still up, folks!”

“Medicham, use High Jump Kick!” Guy King’s teammate commanded his Medicham. The Meditate Pokemon leapt at the Machamp to strike back, but their four-armed opponent dodged past and it went sailing into the cage surrounding the ring.

“Nidoking, Seismic Toss that Hitmonchan!” Guy then ordered his own Pokemon. The Nidoking moved to grab MacJabber’s Pokemon, but the Hitmonchan evaded.

MacJabber was quick to seize the opportunity. “Cage, use Brave Bird on Venusaur. Goro, Dual Chop Medicham!”

“Blaziken delivers a powerful blow to Venusaur and takes down!” the announcer called out. “That recoil couldn’t have felt good, though! And now Machamp hits Medicham with a Dual Chop attack as it picks itself up!”

“Now, Lil’ Mac, go for that Nidoking!” MacJabber barked. “Lightning Jabs!”

“Brace for it, Nidoking!”

“Hitmonchan closes the distance with Nidoking and … BAM! BAM! BAM! BAM! BAM! What a punching powerhouse! It strikes hard and fast but Nidoking takes that punishment, folks!”

A smirk appeared on Guy King’s face. His Nidoking could certainly tolerate a lot of damage. Now, it was time to strike back. “Nidoking, use Earth Power on that Blaziken!” The Nidoking stomped down and let out a roar as it unleashed its earthy powers, bringing the Gym Leader’s fiery Pokemon down.

“Nidoking has taken Blaziken out, folks! This is now a two-on-two fight!”

“C’mon guys! You’ve got this!’ Guy’s other teammate cheered from the sidelines. She may have been knocked out of the fight, but he could still count on her moral support.

“Medicham tries to come in for another attack, but it’s still dazed!” the announcer shouted as Guy’s remaining teammate commanded his pokemon.

“Goro, time to bring out the Knuckleduster!” MacJabber instructed his Machamp as the Medicham stumbled toward it. The Superpower Pokemon’s four fists flew out in all directions, striking both the Medicham and Guy’s Nidoking.

“Machamp has served Medicham up to Hitmonchan, which takes it out with an Ice Punch! But Machamp goes down too! Those burns wore it out! Now it’s just one-on-one!”

“Alright, Nidoking, use Seismic Toss!” Guy commanded his Pokemon. His Nidoking moved to grab MacJabber’s final Pokemonw and this time it succeeded. “Now, seize the moment and use Thunderbolt!” he followed up with a second command as the Hitmonchan was tossed against the barrier.

“It’s a one-two punch from Nidoking!” the announcer called out as the Hitmonchan was zapped with electricity. “Hitmonchan bounces back, though! It moves in for another Ice Punch!”

“Hang in there, Nidoking!” Guy responded to the super effective fist flying toward his Pokemon. The Nidoking braced itself for impact and took the hit!

“Follow up with Mach Punch!” MacJabber quickly reacted.

“Fire Blast!”

“Hitmonchan follows up its icy jab with a lightning-fast left hook, but would you believe it?! Nidoking is still up! Fire erupts from its mouth and … Hitmonchan goes down! What an explosive finish! Team Nidoking Wins!”

“And that’s how I earned the Belt Badge!” Guy King pulled out the small, shiny badge to show his granddaughter.

Her eyes went wide as they took it in. “Wow,” she gasped.

“MacJabber personally walked out into the ring to give this to me after the battle. He was strong, but I was stronger!”

“That’s amazing, Grandpa!” she squealed as she leapt up to her feet, sending the Cleffa flying. It landed on the floor, letting out a soft squeak as it bounced. “You must be the bestest Pokemon trainer ever!”

“Oh, not anymore, sweet pea,” Guy told the energetic little girl. “I’ve battled someone way stronger.”

“Wow, that must be an amazing story! Can you tell me?”

Guy thought back to that day, the day he decided to retire. “No,” he said as he got up out of his chair. “It’s time for you to go to bed now.”

Author’s Notes: This was a fun little piece to write. The Fighting Gym is always a good time! It’s appeared in the original series as well as Raj’s profile, plus some snippets of fights on TV, but it’s been due for another appearance. It’s been fleshed out a lot more as it has since appeared in a new Spacemon campaign I’m GMing that won’t appear in writing for a while. MacJabber has received a full trainer build and I even gave all his Pokemon nicknames and signature moves as well as added some more Pokemon to pick and choose from for his battles, his Machamp being shown off for the first time here. Then we have Guy King, who made some appearances in the original series. As players we beat him in the Fighting Gym before MacJabber, but he came back the next time to win! And now he shares his story with his adorable granddaughter and her equally adorable Cleffa.

That does it for this story. As always the Spacemon gang and I will be monitoring the comments to foster discussion and answer any questions. Feel free to give feedback and critiques of the writing so I can improve it for the future, or just leave a comment with what you think about what went down in this piece! You can also revisit past chapters, check out the rest of the Spacemon saga, join the Spacemon Discord server, or like our Facebook page to stay updated on all things Spacemon! Click here for the next exciting installment of Spacemon!