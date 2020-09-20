SPOOK-TAY-CULAR SPOOKY STORY CONTEST

Photo : https://unsettlingstories.com/2016/10/21/the-big-scary-house-in-the-woods/

It’s that time again! Halloween is upon us! That means it’s time for another installation of Kidechka’s Spooky Story Contest!

Advertisement

The Rules

The contest begins NOW (9/20) and runs through 10/20

There is no word limit - just write your spookiest story! I want you to scare me!

Advertisement

Don’t write “Donald Trump is president lol” - we all know. It’s not funny anymore.

Post your submission in the comments! For the ease of voting, please give your work a title

Advertisement

Voting will begin on 10/21 (there will be a separate post for voting) and a winner will be announced on Halloween! The winner will receive a game from Aikage’s Humble backlog! He has a lot of games, so it will be a choice from a few different games.

GO WRITE!