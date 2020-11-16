Successful Game Jam game

LOOK AT THAT CUTE ALIEN Image : https://tortupolar.com/

I’ve been making game jams game for the past 13-14 years now. Twice a year at least. And while I’m always happy about the games I’ve worked on, that are often quirky and endearing. I’ve never felt prouder to have worked on one. I MEAN LOOK AT THAT GAME, HOW SLICK IT IS.

An alien coming to get some stuff Image : https://tortupolar.com/

An unhappy customer Image : https://tortupolar.com/

Our artist, which you can find their work through the link above made such an amazing work.

It’s a very different post that I normally do. I’m really just boasting there, and I want to show the world our little game made for the 2020 GAMERella Game Jam who’s an inclusive game jam that caters to women and marginalized people who haven’t had a chance to make a game before. (Which is not my case, but was for a good part of our team). And to have produced such a cute and interesting game is a pride for me.



The game take you to space where you’re chill managing this space bodega where aliens are coming to. At first you can’t understand them, and you have to make assumption on what they want based on what you think they are saying (The languages are a 1:1 conversion between the Latin alphabet and ‘alien’ alphabet. It’s basically a font swap) and then use your journal to enter what you think the letter are. As you enter the letter you will see the text changing and you will be able to understand them more and more. There is no real end game except to have all the alphabets filled and no real fail state.

I dunno, I just want the world to see this game. I love our game so much. It’s so chill and cute!! And as a personal note, it was the first game jam game I’ve programmed alone that didn’t looks like trash or runs poorly, so I’m super proud.

So here. Just a proud post about a great game we’ve made with our own hands. A game you can play directly in browser by following the link above (The first loading might feel it’s stuck but it does load up to the end).

I hope you’ll enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making!