TAY 2: Beta Test Invite

Graphic : ZXcsdf ( Shutterstock )

Hello all, it is your Resident Furby here. So as is a fairly well known and confirmed rumor (even though it is nonsensical), TAY is to be shut down relatively soon. I’ve been working as quick as I can behind the scenes to secure us an ark to survive the coming flood, so to speak. If you’re into biblical terms. I had hoped to have a more “complete” “product” “to” “show” “you”, but as a terrible man once said, “it is what it is”.



Without further ado, I present TAY 2 !



What is it: Basically TAY? I’ve done my best to create a website that mimics the look and feel, while losing all the “kinja-ness” of Kinja. There’s still work to be done and be forewarned that this is a beta and I have no idea what I’m doing so it’s possible that everything randomly gets nuked so please don’t start uploading your important backups just yet (This morning, for example, I think I nuked random comments when I transitioned to a new commenting system).



What do I do?: Register! At the very least, get yourself signed up. I’m working on getting codes from Twitter and Google so that you can sign in with those things if you’d rather just lurk as a guest for now until that’s live...although who knows, it’s an application and maybe I won’t be approved.



I’d also recommend just so that you’re notified when it’s in a more finalized version, joining that there discord. When I can fix just a few more nagging issues (WHY IS MAKING THE NOTIFICATION BAR INCREASE BY 1 WHEN PPL REPLY OR COMMENT ON YOUR POST SO HARD?!!?!) and some menu stuff and a privacy page where I tell you all about how I’m trying very hard to steal all your private data to sell to unkie sammy, owo. (PSA: Not really).

OK Thanks to Novachild and Zarnyx for helping me get this up and running and thanks to all of you who join and make that first post “Aikage is a cop”.



See you on the other side!

Oh, by the by the address, which I’m unsure how I was able to get so cheap is:

http://www.tay2.org

sugoi!

I’ll also post when I can get the last few issues ironed out and have a few more handy tutorials to highlight some of the “new” features.



That link for everyone who neglected to read and just scrolled to the bottom:

New Site, who dis?