Prepare to die! Ok, not really, I guess just prepare to lose. I’ve never played this game but I will definitely uhm. skim this video prior to Sunday, May 26th at 3pm! If you’re interested in trying it out - come on and join us! We’ve never played, you’ve never played, let’s die together and trash talk my ability to aggro all monsters somehow. It’s my blessing, it’s my curse.



That date again is Sunday, May 26th. That time again is 3pm EST.



We’ve been toying with the idea of moving board game date and time to a different time/day? Any suggestions? What works best for people?