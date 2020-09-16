TAY: Lunch Break / PS5 Event Forum

It’s me! On a lunch break—one I haven’t actually taken yet. Apologies on the missed forum this morning. Things came up so now you get to sit here (or not) and ruminate over lunch. Because it’s lunch everywhere in the world right now. That’s my story and I’m sticking with it.
So to make this short:
- What’s for lunch? (Dinner or breakfast for those of you who are for some reason not lunching right now/or recently lunched)
- The PS5 Event is happening in just a few hours. I’ll be working during that time so I won’t be able to share excitement with all of you and other friends but if you’d like this space to be where you scream things about the PS5 now or a few hours from now, please do so! A price and release date, Sony. Those things would be...super good of you to grace us with.
- Chat away on your lunch break about anything!! (And beyond the lunch break too)