TAY: Open Forum - "105 Hours" Edition

Hey TAY, another week. Another week I hope everyone is doing as well as they can. Check in if you’re able and reach out if you need to chat.

The playtime hours for Animal Crossing are available now and I’ve logged in 105 hours so far, according to this. That’s two weeks of fishing and bug catching, and getting used to island life (I mean, a second time though I guess, since I’m originally from an island).

Yet I’m somehow not progressed tooo far. My house is only on the second upgrade. I have only one bridge. What the heck. I’ve just been pouring my money into the bank. And saving for turnips. Ah well.

For Today’s Suggested Topic(s):