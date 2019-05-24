Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! I went to an Animals as Leaders show this past Monday and it was a load of fun. I saw them once before back in 2016, which was also a great time, but the one disappointment was that they didn’t play their epic song CAFO. They didn’t disappoint this time and included it in their set. The support act The Contortionist was awesome too. I’ve been a fan for only a couple years and hadn’t had a chance to catch them live yet. I hadn’t heard of the opening band Moon Tooth before, but you can call me a fan now. They really impressed. And that’s my mini concert review. Anyway, today’s topic question is what’s something fun you did recently? Discuss below or just Talk Amongst Yourselves about anything you want!

