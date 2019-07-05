Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! I missed posting last week, but I didn’t forget this time. I’ve been having trouble finding motivation lately. It’s a real problem since I’ve committed myself to SixTAY Days of writing and a goal of writing 2,000 words a day for the month. Today’s question is ... How do you motivate yourself when you need to get things done? Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you like!

