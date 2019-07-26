Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! I’m late! Let’s dive right in! What have you been listening to recently? I’ve been jamming some Black Flag this morning. What have you been watching recently? Just a lot of YouTube here. What have you been reading recently? I’ve accumulated a pile of unread books over the past year and a half. Need to get back to reading. What have you been playing recently? I’ve gotten back into Minecraft myself. What’s something cool you’ve done recently? I haven’t done much myself. Anyway, discuss these questions below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want!

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Here’s your Morning Jam!