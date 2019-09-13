Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! How’s it going? On my last Forum there were 9 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 12. Let’s beat that number today!

Last night I saw Periphery live with support from Veil of Maya and Covet. I’d been waiting since I missed their tour through here two years ago to get the chance again and they did not disappoint. Veil of Maya was pretty good too. Unfortunately, I missed Covet’s set because of some public transit BS. I had been looking forward to seeing them play. Was still a great experience overall, though.

Anyway, today’s question is what would you do on your ideal night out (or in)? Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want!



Advertisement

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Here’s your Morning Jam!