TAY: Open Forum

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! How’s it going? On my last Forum there were 17 comments, the new record since I started tracking this. Let’s beat that number today!

So my power went out late last night, preventing me from writing this ahead of time, so we’re an hour late this morning. It also screwed with my sleep . It was not a good time. Anyway, topics.

How was your Halloween?

What’s your favorite offline activity you can do when there’s no power?

Got any fun plans this weekend?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want!

Here’s your Morning Jam!