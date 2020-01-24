TAY: Open Forum

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 12 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today!

Advertisement

I’m not quite sure what I want to talk about for today’s topic , so have a stream of conscious . I’ve been trying to get back into writing regularl y again to moderate success. I finished an d posted a list I’d been working on for a long time the other day, which is nice, and I’ve been try ing to write at least an hour every day for my Spacemon series as a new 2020 goal , but that’s not going as well. I’ve missed a bunch of days and, although I’ve made up some, I’m about two weeks behind wh ere I want to be. Just gotta keep ch ugging along, I guess. Oh and I g uess I got back into pla ying Sk yrim recentl y? I’m actuall y finishing quest lines for once and I think this is t he most fun I’ve had with the game, so that’s good. This ti me I think I’ll actuall y finish it. An yway, enough about me. Wh at’s going on with you guys?

How was your week? Got any fun plans this weekend?

What’s something you’ve been trying to do more of recently?

What’s something you enjoyed more on a replay/rewatch/reread/etc. than your first time around?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Advertisement

Here’s your Morning Jam!