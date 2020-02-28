TAY: Open Forum

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 5 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today!

I missed the last few forums I was supposed to host, so I moved my reminder to write them the night before earlier in the da y and it seems to have worked. So, got some bad food poisoning on Wednesday and it was not fun. I’ll spare you the details, but suffice it to say that my Wednesday was miserable and m y Thursda y morning was also bad until I started improving. As of writing this last night, I’m not back to 100% yet, but hopefully I am by the time you read this. Anyway ... topics!

How was your week? Got any fun plans this weekend?

Have you ever had food poisoning? It’s awful, right?

What do you like to do when you’re feeling sick? Is there a particular activity that helps take your mind off things?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

