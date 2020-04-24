TAY: Open Forum

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 16 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

I recently got back into playing FTL. I used to play it a bunch years ago, but hadn’t touched it in a long time. My friend needed people to play it for a research paper for school, so he got a bunch of people in our friend group to play it and now some of us are still playing it even though the research is complete. I’m finding it’s convenient to just play a run of it between working on writing.

Another thing I’ve started doing is watching concert streams. I was looking forward to a bunch of metal shows this spring and summer, but they’ve all been forced to postpone or cancel. A lot of bands or festival organizers have been putting up full set streams of old shows for fans to enjoy in lieu of not being able to go to shows. This week, I’ve watched shows from some of my favorite bands like Trivium and Lamb of God. Not as good as going in person, but it’s still cool to watch.

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

Have you ever revisited a game you used to play a lot of after not playing it for a long time? Did that change the experience?

Is there a “quarantine version” of a normal activity you usually enjoy that you’ve been able to do while stuck inside?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Here’s your Morning Jam!