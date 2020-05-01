TAY: Open Forum

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 8 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

It’s M ay already! Time sure flies. I wasn’t nearl y as productive as I wanted to be in April. I wanted to get a ton of writing done, but that really didn’t happen. I always set lofty goals, but I rarely meet them. Not sure what that says about me. Maybe I’ll be more productive this month. We’ll see.

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

Have you set goals for yourself during quarantine? Are you achieving them?

What are you looking forward to this month?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don't forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers!



Here’s your Morning Jam!