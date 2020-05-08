TAY: Open Forum

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 4 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

My friends and I finally got around to fighting the final boss of Remnant: From the Ashes the other day. Sure the game is good enough as a solo experience, but the two friends I’ve been playing it with and I agree that it’s much more fun co-op and wanted to find the time to finish it together. Some of us have played it with other people or solo a lot, but we’ve avoided progressing beyond where we’ve all been in our group playthrough so we could experience it together. It was a good time.

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What are some of your favorite final boss fights in video games?

What are some of your favorite co-op games?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Here’s your Morning Jam!