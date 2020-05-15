TAY: Open Forum

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 26 comments, a new record since I started tracking this last summer. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

I picked KOTOR II up again finally. I started it just after I finished the first one several years back, but didn’t get very far before it fell to the wayside in favor of other in games. Since then, they overhauled it on Steam, adding workshop support. Coming back to it now, it was easy to slap on the restored content mod and a few other visual improvements. I started a fresh run and I ’m still only a few hours in at this point, but I’m planning to play it through all the way and finally cross it off the backlog.

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What’s a game you started and meant to finish but never got around to doing so?

What games are you currently working on finishing right now?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Here’s your Morning Jam!