TAY: Open Forum

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

Advertisement

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 6 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 26 . Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

The weather here has been awesome the past couple of days and I’m not sure if it’s a good thing or a bad thing. On one hand, it’s made lockdown more pleasant. It’s so nice to have the windows open for fresh air and even warmth since it’s finally warmer outside than inside. On the other hand, I feel like it’s going to encourage more people to be idiots and break quarantine. My state has been handling that stuff well so w e’ll see.

Advertisement

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What are your ideal weather conditions?

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you choose?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Here’s your Morning Jam!