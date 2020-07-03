TAY: Open Forum

Image : Unknown Artist

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 9 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 26. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of these trying times we live in. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in this era of insanity.

TAY Talk is back! In 2016 we finally made a TAY Podcast happen, but keeping it going fell to my sole responsibility and I just couldn’t do it. The last episode was in June 2017 ... Until now. After we did a trial episode a few weeks ago, we’ve brought TAY Talk back for real now that there’s so much interest again, and I won’t have to do it all myself . We recorded the new episode on Wednesday, and it went live yesterday. There should be a post here on TAY at some point today, if it’s not already up by the time this pre- written post goes live. From here on we’re looking at a monthly schedule, so get hype!

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?



How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

Got any plans for the 4th? Please celebrate responsibly during this pandemic.

What are some of your favorite podcasts?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

