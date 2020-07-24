TAY: Open Forum

Illustration : BLPH

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!



What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 27 comments, a new record since I started tracking this last summer. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of these trying times we live in. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in this era of insanity.

I need a new game to play. I finished KOTOR II last week, as discussed in my last Forum, but I haven’t decided which game from my backlog to tackle next. Do I want to pick up another game that I was partway finished with or do I want to start something new? I just don’t know. That’s what I’m trying to figure out between all the other things I’m doing .

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?



How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What game should I play next?

Hot or Cold?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Here’s your Morning Jam!