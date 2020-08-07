TAY: Open Forum

Illustration : BLPH

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!



Advertisement

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 7 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 27. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of these trying times we live in. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in this era of insanity.

Yesterday was the first time I had to venture out into the world since the pandemic reached the US. It was for a medical appointment that was initially scheduled for a couple months ago but had to get rescheduled due to the lock down. Almost everyone I saw along the way had a mask on, so that was good to see. I’m glad I live in a part of the country where people are taking this thing seriously. I can’t wait for this all to be over though.

Advertisement

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?



How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

When was the last time you went out?

How are things going in your region?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Here’s your Morning Jam!