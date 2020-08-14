TAY: Open Forum

Illustration : dblasphemy

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 6 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 27. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of these trying times we live in. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in this era of insanity.

I’ve been feeling super lazy the past week. I’ve I haven’t felt much like being productive or anything. Just been feeling like lazing around. I have gotten some stuff done, but I also put off doing a lot of other stuff I was going to do this week. Gonna have to do most of it today and tomorrow. It’s going to be hectic. That said, it has been nice to just relax, laze around, and just watch YouTube and stuff. I think the weather might be contributing though. I like the heat, but the humidity has been murder lately. It just makes me feel like melting.

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?



How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

Do you ever just feel like being a lazy butt and doing nothing?

How’s the weather where you’re at?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

