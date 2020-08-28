TAY: Open Forum

Illustration : JJcanvas

Accidentally scheduled this for 10 PM instead of 10 AM and didn’t realize for over 2 hours late. Whoops!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 3 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 27. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of these trying times we live in. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in this era of insanity.

Earlier his week, I started reading Gideon the Ninth, a book that came highly recommended form multiple friends. I’d say I’m about a third of the way through at this point and so far I’m quite liking it. It’s morbid, sarcastic, and fun. It’s been a while since I’ve done any pleasure reading and I’m hoping it will help refuel my writing tank and maybe give me some new perspectives on how to approach writing since I feel like what I’ve been putting out lately has been a bit stale.

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?



How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

Have you read anything good lately?

Do you prefer reading or listening to audio books?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Here’s your Morning Jam!