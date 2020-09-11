TAY: Open Forum

Illustration : BLPH

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!



What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 7 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 27. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of these trying times we live in. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in this era of insanity.



I feel like this week flew by. Friday already? Wow. Anyway, I recently finished the first StarCraft for the first time. That was an or deal. Old RTS games do not mess around. Not gonna lie, I had to use a cheat code here and there to get through the end. I’ve always likes RTS games, but the old ones always got too punishing for me. This week, though, I started the second game and it’s just way better in a lot of ways. Just so many quality of life things and having a difficulty select so I can play at my own pace. Not too far in yet, but it’s fun.

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?



How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What’s a genre of games that you like despite being terrible at it?



What’s an element of newer games that you miss when going back to play older games?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



