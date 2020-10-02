TAY: Open Forum

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!



What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 2 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 27. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of these trying times we live in. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in this era of insanity.



Weather has been weird here lately. A couple weeks ago it felt like we had skipped from summer straight to winter, but this past week has felt like summer again, though it’s supposedly going to start cooling off again starting today. That’s New England weather for ya. Also a tree blew over on Wednesday and knocked out the power for a few hours. That was fun. Glad that happened when it was warm and not when it was cold.

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?



How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

How’s the weather where you’re at?



What’s your favorite activity that doesn’t require electricity?



Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don't forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers!



Here’s your Morning Jam!