TAY: Open Forum

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!



What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 4 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 27. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of these trying times we live in. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in this era of insanity.



I missed posting last week. It’s just been a tough couple of weeks in general. I’ve been doing mostly alright over the course of the hell year that is 2020, but the past couple of weeks or so have been the hardest so far for me. I’m alright, and nothing bad has happened to me directly, but the constant pummeling this year has been giving all of us is starting to add up. I know we can all make it through this though!

Anyway, what’s up with you guys?



How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What cheers you up when you’re feeling down?



I like silver linings. What’s something positive that you’ve seen come out of this year?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



