Tay Open Forum- A decade in review.

Hiya Tay!



Previous Sunday I stayed in bed a really long time with my laptop, and among the excuses I made to stay in bed was “I wonder if I can see the first comment I ever made on Kotaku/Kinja.” So started to check my previous comments. The amount was so much that it was impossible to read most of them. But it gave me a good idea how much time I’ve spent here and on Kotaku. Which is to say, far more than I recall. I remember that I started viewing Kotaku back in 2010, but I have not realized how much time I spent in the comments of the site this whole decade. I thought it was one comment here and there ones a month or so. But it was closer to daily commenting on things. Especially in the early half of the decade when I didn’t even know about TAY.

Quickly checking the comments I’ve made back then brings me back to how my situations was then. Low on money, little work, and a lot of free time with little to spend it on. I feel like a lot of things I wrote was nonsense. Mostly “jokes” with no impact. I didn’t write because I had anything to say. But to simply pass the time. I could also end up in arguments with people more often. Like I had the mindset I needed to “win” an argument, that I don’t really care for these days.

But I wouldn’t say it was a waste of time. It did make me a better writer, I also think my more brash internet behavior in some way made me a better person today. I’ve learned and grew from it.

Which brings us to the first comment I made. Which I feel sums it up pretty well:

That was it. It was a comment on this article. I guess I thought it was funny. It is not that funny. I mean back then Trump wasn’t even elected.

Damn, I am still not funny.

