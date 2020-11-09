Tay Open Forum - A farewell from Slinker.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk abo... Eh, screw it.

So last week I made the remark that I started to write these Open Forums around the same time Trump became President. So I guess it is fitting as some sort of sick joke that at the same time he lost re-election I have to write my last open forum on tay. Unlike that old fart though, I will accept it.

It was rough news for me take in. I did honestly shred a few tears when I heard about it. Tay has been on life support this recent year. I would be lying if I said I hadn’t considered quitting because of the low-traffic. But I didn’t because I didn’t really mind it that much. I enjoyed the routine of writing something every Tuesday, and if just a few responded to it that was fine. Just so I could have something creative to do every week. The reason why I changed my username from “Slinker” to my real name was partly because I was planning to write longer pieces more frequently. That did started with my thoughts about the guns in Hunt: Showdown. I have also been working on a piece about Phasmophobia. That is close to done. So might put it up here later? Not really sure yet.

So despite the sites low traffic, and despite all kinja sites becoming ad filled shitshows, I was planning to still be a part of TAY. However I am grateful how this community and Kotaku has encourage me to start writing. Seriously, this is all on you guys. I don’t think I would have started otherwise. Another inspiration might have superbunnyhop. His youtube videos has inspired me a lot. So even if I am sad to loose this platform, I feel very lucky to have been a part of it. I thought it was awesome of Kotaku to let people have their voices heard about any silly little thing we might have written about. So a large thanks to Kotaku and the former staff that made Tay what it is.

Also a huge thanks Narelle Ho Sang, but her actual name is Z, for sticking by as admin all this time. And for quickly finding someone else who could write OF instead of me when I was sick/traveling or just didn’t feel like it. I just can’t imagine the amount of work she a put into this site and community and it probably wouldn’t have last this long without her.

And another special thanks to all of you who commented the Open Forum regularly. You made it worth it for me. To all else who ran Open Forum and TAY with me all this time. We managed to create a wonderful and optimistic spot on the internet. Which is not an easy achievement.

If you wanna keep in touch with me I am on TAYs discord server as “Slinker”. Feel free to ad me as a friend. I would also appreciate if people wants to follow me on twitch.

With that for the last time, here are some suggested topics for today and forever:

Anyone know a good place to back-up your posts? I was thinking of blogspot, but it feels a bit old. Anyone knows a better place?

Vrchat meetup this weekend anyone?

Or talk about anything. ;)