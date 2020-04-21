Tay Open Forum - A waste of time.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Sup Tay!



At the time of writing I’ve been trying to get my Silent hill Vrchat world working with the new SDK and unity version. It has not gone well. Something is preventing the SDK to install completely.

Actually wait. I got it. Let me google one thing.

Yeah that fixed installing it. Now I can check the project...

Weeeell then...

Okay, I still fucked up. Everything is there. Except the SDK scripts and triggers, things to make the player able to enter doors, music to play in certain areas. Also I think I might have been the one that deleted all that by mistake when I tried to reinstall it a few times. This is a lot of hours of work.



Okay. Breath in. Breath out.

I’m terrible at keeping backups. Like I’ve lost a lot of things because of it. When people stole my laptop it wouldn’t have been so devastating if I had backups of some of my work. I feel like after such an event I should be able to learn.

Although. Now when I think about it. Perhaps this is an opportunity for me to improve. When I made the world the first time I knew nothing of unity. Doing some of the stuff a second time could give me a chance to do some things differently and better.

Actually speaking of my Vrchat world. Anyone here remembers Leo from Kotaku? Did I ever mentioned here that he came and visit me in my Silent vrchat world? He streams now and then these days, which I regularly watch. A few months ago he visited my world, and I joined him during stream. It was a fun moment. So if any of you wanna watch Leo again or hear how I sound when I am somewhat drunk, you can give it a watch here.

