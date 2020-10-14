TAY: Open Forum - "Again" Edition

Screenshot : Nach / Nintendo

Hi hi TAY’ers. The middle of the week has returned and I am here once more to tell you stories about nothing. I hope everyone’s doing as well as they can.

Last week I told you about my foray into Kentucky Route Zero and I made some progress! But nothing really to talk about since I earnestly began playing my second route in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

I played the Blue Lions route last year and now I’m going through Golden Deer. I’ve decided that maybe the best plan to see this game through is to play one route a year. It’s enough time for me to forget the finer details between playthroughs while also not burning myself out by doing them consecutively since that could be a lot. Hours, and hours and hours and hours...I’m not about that life.

In fact, it’s rare that I replay games. Even though I could replay them all because my memory isn’t so great, there’s too much on my backlog. I’m sure I’ve said this before... but this time, I’m not really stressing about it.

Me? Not stress about my backlog? Well, not like I did before. Now I’m just trying to play all the fun things that are highly regarded if I have it, or things that caught my eye: enjoying and if it’s not catching me, it’s okay to move on.

It’s taking a lot to unlearn my habits.

For today’s suggested topic(s):