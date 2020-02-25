Tay Open Forum - Aimless talk

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Howdy Tay!



Studying Japanese has left me thinking about my future. Is it something I wanna invest in more seriously? Then why don’t I? Like quit work and go study again or something. I guess I kinda wanna do that but I don’t really see that leading anywhere. Would be cool to live abroad for a while. But don’t think I would want to do it my whole life, and then all the suddenly I have more debt to pay. In that case I prefer doing it like this as a side thing while I gain money from my regular work.

But I would like to leave my current work someday. Not sure what I would want to do otherwise, but working at a jail can be hard work. Both emotionally and physically, and I don’t really feel I have it in me to do it forever.

I wish I knew what I wanted to really do and really invest in it. Right now I feel like I am throwing stones randomly at things. One day I might be working intensely to learn unity, another day I write some large blog post about a video game, I have an education in animation, and I work at a jail. Oh right, and I used to draw comics. Like a lot. What if I just took one of those things and did my darndest to try become really good at it.

Perhaps I feel like I’m done with investing in something I wanna do. And just feel okay with doing anything that brings in the money. Like it’s not that bad to have money. I like to buy things I want and experience stuff on my free time. But I would like to do something enjoy while making a decent living at the same time.

I don’t know. Being adult with a limited lifespan is hard.

Anyway, here are some suggested topics for today:

Would you like to try live in another country for a while? In what way?

How are you feeling currently?

Or talk about anything.



(Also I saw Weathering with you last Sunday. It was good!)