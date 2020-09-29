Tay Open Forum - Autumn talk

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Screenshot : Me

Advertisement

Hiya Tay!



I’m having really slow day today. I feel down without much reason to do so. It is tuesday, the weather is pretty bad, and I just don’t feel like I have much to look forward to at the moment. With the pandemic going on there isn’t really much to plan, and getting a new apartment is draining my money hard. (AlthoughI admit that is luxurous problem to have.) Overall I’ve just felt isolated. What worst is that because money is low I choose to be isolated in a way.

Advertisement

But isn’t this a overall feeling most people have right now? I mean fall usually is a bit of a downer for people normally, with summer over and such. So with everything going on this year it is no wonder it has an extra impact on you.

Although I like autumn. At least the beginning. I like the lower tempratur. My prefer temprature is around 18 celsius. (Or 65 degrees Fahrenheit) Especially that temprature, but on a sunny day and all the leafs in the threes are yellow and red. I think at that time I can dress in a way that I prefer. All my jackets I like are too warm at summer and too cold in winter.



Advertisement

Something that keeps me motivated right now is music. Specificly video game music. I’ve been listning to Lofi hiphop an insane amount of time. But last week I started to listen to the “Night in the woods” soundtrack again. I really need to write about this game at some point. It just refuse to leave my brain despite it being more than 3 years since I played it. I also started to listen to the Undertale soundtrack again which has pieces that could make me cry like I did when I played the game.

Anyhow, here are some suggested topics for today.

What video game soundtrack are you coming back to constantly?

How are you at the moment?

What are you watching right now?

Or talk about anything.

Oh yeah, I switched my username from “Slinker” to my real name. Just felt like it was time.