TAY: Open Forum - Back In Action

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! I’ve missed posting my last few, b ut I’m back! On my last Forum there were 7 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23 . Let’s beat that number today!

Advertisement

This is my first forum since the start of the new year so let’s get caught up.

How was your year? What was your favorite part of it?

What are you looking forward to this year?

What are your goals for this year?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Here’s your Morning Jam!