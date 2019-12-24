Tay Open Forum - Bah, humbug!

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Christmas spirit in vrchat.

Happy holidays Tay!

I’m writing this at the same time I’m trying to cook a christmas ham. It’s one of the most important dishes of food in Sweden during christmas, and this year is the first time I make it in the family. I’m freaking out here.

It’s a simple process though, just boil the ham for a few hours with garlic and carrots and such. Then add some... “stuff” to it. Easy as pie.

So how are things with you people? I imagine a lot of you will be busy right now, but after a rough year for this community it feels nice to add some small light of positivity here. So regardless of what you are doing right now, I hope you’re having a pleasant time.

Here are some suggested topics for today.

How is your christmas going? Don’t you celebrate it maybe? What are you doing right now then?

Which video game character really deserves a good Christmas this year?

Honestly though, do you even like Christmas?

And what is up with this new design on Kinja? I hate it. Worst Christmas ever!

Or talk about anything.

