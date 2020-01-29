TAY: Open Forum - "Being Good" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hiya TAY. It me, Z. Your host on Wednesdays unless I’m not. Thanks to Aikage for picking up the chat last week and making me guffaw at his forum headline. Because let’s face it. If I was playing Sekiro, I’d know that life all too well. My time is coming.

Today in forum musings: I was ready to buy two games this week. Kentucky Route Zero and Thronebreaker. I resisted because I am sticking with my rules of not buying games unless I’m going to play immediately or purchasing on super sale. My backlog will never go anywhere but I will save money and force myself to finish more games this way. I don’t think my game completion record is terrible (bwahaha!) But doing these little things h elp .

Here are your suggested topics: