I had a talk with a friend recently about relationships. He had just broke up, and I might have nudge it in that direction earlier because it was a pretty destructive from what I knew. Eventually we started to talk about me and my lack of relationship. which is just what it has been most of my life. I let him check my Tinder account, since he is more successful at it than I am. And he gave the advice to make it sound more confident “because I know are far more self-confident than me about most things”. That line stuck with me afterwards, I don’t really view myself as that, but I get why he views me like it because talking with people and telling my own opinions has never really been an issue for me. Especially among friends.

But that doesn’t mean I am confident. I have troubles letting people getting close to me. I find it awkward to try gain contact with someone I am interested. And even if I often long for it I still somehow often choose not to pursue it.

Yet one of my closes friends doesn’t see that. Just some sort of person that is busting with self-esteem. Which makes me wonder if I am lying to people who knows me or lying to myself. I’m glad to be that person for some but I wish I could share that opinion. But then the happy news is that if I can act like so in front of others I just might be able to act so for myself.

