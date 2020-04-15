TAY: Open Forum - "But Why?" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Hey TAY — another week has gone by since we did this thing and I hope everyone’s doing as well as possible.
I started FFVIIR and... I’m not far but I read articles that the story ending is weird and changed and wth. Why...? I have no idea what happens yet so no spoilers please but... did things need to change? Guess I’ll see!
So my question(s) for you:
- If there was a game you’d like to be remade, would you like to see a different ending? Would you change other things?
- What game started strong, or you liked overall, but bungled its ending? or you felt was lackluster?
- How are you holding up?