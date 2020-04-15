TAY: Open Forum - "But Why?" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey TAY — another week has gone by since we did this thing and I hope everyone’s doing as well as possible.

I started FFVIIR and... I’m not far but I read articles that the story ending is weird and changed and wth. Why...? I have no idea what happens yet so no spoilers please but... did things need to change? Guess I’ll see !

So my question(s) for you: