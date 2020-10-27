Tay Open Forum - Buying games, and Halloween.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Screenshot : Me

Hey Tay!



I have not bought that many games recently. Other than Phasmophobia I have not bought any games at all in 3 months. Part of this is a lack of money. Buying an apartment is expensive, and a lot of my money goes towards that right now. But I’ve also had a lack of interest. The most interesting game for me that has been released recently is Baldurs Gate 3, but it is in early access and seems pretty buggy. So been holding out on that one. I’ve also checked my wishlist for stuff on Steam. I might be interested in buying Sekiro if it comes on sale during Halloween. Otherwise I might wait until Cyperpunk is released later next month.

Although I feel like I want to give myself some credits here. *pats myself on the back* I’ve not been doing any spontanous purchases of games that I might not play that much at all. I have a lot of those games in the backlog, and I’ve given up on the thought that I will somehow go back to a lot them and renew my int eres t. The thought of how much money I spent on stuff like that is scary.

At the same time. I would really want a new game right now. Everything is such a slug. I work, and I go home. I really dislike this time of the year. That is pretty much it. My lack of money has decreased my interest in being social with friends. So I kinda long for game to consume me completly like Witcher 3 did, or Divinity: Orginal Sin 2.

Owell. At least I can play Vrchat.

Here are some suggested topics for today:

What is that one game you been thinking of getting but haven’t?

How will you spend Halloween this “special” year?

Any horror related movies or games you can recommend, or going to try for the weekend?

Or talk about anything.

Just realized that the next Open Forum is gonna be on the election...