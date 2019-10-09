Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey, TAY. Look! It’s Wednesday. Another day where I regal you with tales of gaming or life adventures. Sometimes both!

Today though, it’s just about gaming and once again, it’s about The Witcher 3. And the choices I’ve had to make. The horrible, horrible choices. I had this problem when I played Katana Zero, too—ever happen to you? You know, when a game presents you with a series of dialogue and you’re not sure which is a right answer or how it’d affect your game, so you might actually start to panic? The Witcher 3 is full of these things with some terrible consequences at times.

Sometimes there isn’t even a right answer or a better outcome, just the sort of thing that is depressing. I’m trying to be a good Witcher, I swear! But once in a while you gotta kill a succubus for their mutagen parts (also pretty sure she lied). Whatevs.



Here are your suggested topics: