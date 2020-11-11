TAY: Open Forum - "Christmas Songs" Edition

Photo : N. Ho Sang

Hello TAY. It is Wednesday which means... there’s an Open Forum. Bwahaha, yeah. Why not. We’re still technically here so if you happen upon this and want to answer this week’s question(s) , have at it. If not, all good.

It’s been a weird week. Busy for me at work thanks to the console launches, and stressing about US election things that won’t ever end. And then yesterday! Yesterday, a Canadian friend said that it is no longer pumpkin spice season and it is now p eppermint season. Because Christmas time.

I get it, in Canada, they’ve already celebrated Thanksgiving, so there’s only Christmas now. But also no, that is wrong. It is still PSL and PS season around these parts.

Then, my other friends were trying to usher in eggnog. But it’s too damned early! Also they’re playing Christmas songs already! WHAT IS WRONG WITH THEM. And some are only doing so to annoy others.

I’m no scrooge but it is way too early for any of this.

For Today’s Suggested topics: