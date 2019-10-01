Yesterday, Twitter announced to me (or was it Sunday...) that the day was National Coffee Day. It was an ad by McDonalds or some such but you know what I love coffee so I went with it. Actually, scratch that I am addicted to coffee so I went with it.
Coffee is one of those beautiful things that provide life some joy. While not everyone enjoys it, strange I know, it can be very useful. Clinically its one of the most beneficial beverages as caffeine is great and coffee itself (with good beans) also tastes amazing.
Here are your suggested topics:
- Do you enjoy coffee, if so how much?
- Or are you a Tea Person? Honestly, I love Tea too. The taste and aromas are another thing I find brings happiness to an otherwise dreary day.
- Do you feel coffee(or other substances, no judgement) helps you game better?
- Do you feel my not subtle segway to games (it is a games blog) made any logical sense. I dont to be honest...
Anyways I hope you all have a great Tuesday. I’ll be covering for Slink as he’s away sailing the seven seas for a few weeks at least. Talk Amongst Yourselves!