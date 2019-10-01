Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Yesterday, Twitter announced to me (or was it Sunday...) that the day was National Coffee Day. It was an ad by McDonalds or some such but you know what I love coffee so I went with it. Actually, scratch that I am addicted to coffee so I went with it.

Coffee is one of those beautiful things that provide life some joy. While not everyone enjoys it, strange I know, it can be very useful. Clinically its one of the most beneficial beverages as caffeine is great and coffee itself (with good beans) also tastes amazing.

Do you enjoy coffee, if so how much?

Or are you a Tea Person? Honestly, I love Tea too. The taste and aromas are another thing I find brings happiness to an otherwise dreary day.

Do you feel coffee(or other substances, no judgement) helps you game better?

Do you feel my not subtle segway to games (it is a games blog) made any logical sense. I dont to be honest...

Anyways I hope you all have a great Tuesday. I’ll be covering for Slink as he’s away sailing the seven seas for a few weeks at least. Talk Amongst Yourselves!