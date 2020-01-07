Tay Open Forum - Conflicts and such.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Howdy Tay!



I ones read “The better angles of our nature” by Steve Pinker. Which was a pretty damn wholesome book to read based on what we know of our own history and compare it to today. Which describe the decline of human conflicts through our history. Yes decline, and it has continuously done so. There is a lot of cynicism today that we are living in the worst of times. Which I mean, you should never ignore the individual problems around you like criminal violence or conflicts globally. But I feel like we would be healthier looking at the big general picture more often, that we are right now living at a pretty great time for being human. Where things like basic human rights is not just theory but law, and you wont get crucified for stealing bread.

So I would really recommend reading that if you are feeling down at the moment or pessimistic about the future. Maybe Trump said something stupid that got you mad. Or maybe you watched Chernobyl for the first time.

Here are some suggested topics for today:

