Tay Open Forum - *Coughing*

Screenshot : You may think this WoW, NOOOOPE, it’s vrchat.

Howdy Tay!



So since Friday I’ve been in my own lockdown. My throat was feeling weird and has continued to do so today. It makes me cough a lot, and speaking can be hard. But I have not had any fever and I don’t really have any pain in my throat that seems to be common symptom for covid-19. So I think I just have a long cold of some sort. But I am waiting to test myself. I was hoping for it to arrive in mail today but seems to be no such luck.

So gonna keep this short today and lets go ahead with today topics:

Crazy week, huh? How has yours been?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming out today on early access. Interested in that game? (You should be. Divinity: Original sin 2 was AMAZING!) Do you buy games on early access?