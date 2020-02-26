TAY: Open Forum - "Ded On A Beach" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hi TAY!

I started playing Dragon Quest of the Stars which is a new Dragon Quest game on mobile. How did it start? Well, with me dead on the beach. Okay, maybe not dead but definitely knocked the heck out.

If I recall, that seems to be a thing that happened to me at some point in Dragon Quest Builders 2. I am ending up dead on a beach as much as I start my unwilling adventures after waking up from my cozy bed.

..sigh.. The JRPG life is a tough one



Here are today’s suggested topic(s):

What’s the best start to a game you’ve experienced?

Which game took a while to get good?

Share your favorite video game opening theme song!



Here’s one of mine:





