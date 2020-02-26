TAY: Open Forum - "Ded On A Beach" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Hi TAY!
I started playing Dragon Quest of the Stars which is a new Dragon Quest game on mobile. How did it start? Well, with me dead on the beach. Okay, maybe not dead but definitely knocked the heck out.
If I recall, that seems to be a thing that happened to me at some point in Dragon Quest Builders 2. I am ending up dead on a beach as much as I start my unwilling adventures after waking up from my cozy bed.
..sigh.. The JRPG life is a tough one
Here are today’s suggested topic(s):
- What’s the best start to a game you’ve experienced?
- Which game took a while to get good?
- Share your favorite video game opening theme song!
Here’s one of mine: